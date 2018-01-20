Lauderhill Regional Chamber 2018 Women of Distinction Honorees Unveiled

LAUDERHILL —The Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the honorees for the 5th Annual Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast powered by the Florida Panthers.

Themed, “I AM,” honorees will be awarded in front of family, friends and colleagues on Friday, March 2nd, 7:30 a.m., at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323).

After being nominated in November 2017, ten of Broward County’s most influential women were selected to receive awards.

2018 Women of Distinction Honorees

Melida Akiti, Vice President of Ambulatory Care, Memorial Healthcare System

Vice President of Ambulatory Care, Memorial Healthcare System Major Nichole Anderson , Broward Sheriff’s Office

, Broward Sheriff’s Office Marcia Barry-Smith, Director of Community Outreach and Program Services, Habitat for Humanity

Director of Community Outreach and Program Services, Habitat for Humanity Scarlette Adrienne Clarke , Director of Marketing, Yellow Cab Broward

, Director of Marketing, Yellow Cab Broward Bertha Watson Henry , County Administrator, Broward County

, County Administrator, Broward County Dr. Winnifred McPherson , CEO, Virtue Medical Staffing Services, LLC

, CEO, Virtue Medical Staffing Services, LLC Jackie Nespral , Television Anchor, NBC 6

, Television Anchor, NBC 6 Juliet Murphy Roulhac, Regional Manager for Corporate External Affairs, Florida Power & Light Company

Regional Manager for Corporate External Affairs, Florida Power & Light Company Dj énane St. Fleur Gourgue , Vice President, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce

, Vice President, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Dr. Victoria Thurston, Retired Elementary School Principal

The Annual Awards Breakfast is the hallmark event produced by LRCC to honor dynamic women in Broward County.

Having sold out three years in a row, the breakfast is attended by influential entrepreneurs, professionals and public officials. Over the past five years, Women of Distinction alumni include power players like: Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief, Broward County Judge Ilona Holmes, Urban League of Broward County CEO Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, and other influential women.

Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce, President, Sharon McLennon, is ecstatic about this year’s honorees. “This year’s theme of “I Am” is powerful. So often in life, we let others define us and rob us of our strength. By defining themselves, these phenomenal women claim their power and serve as an example for all of us. These doors become unlocked by telling our story and fulfilling our potential,” said President McLennon. “I hope that everyone will take advantage of this opportunity to meet these incredible women and attend the Awards Breakfast.

Please purchase your tickets early as this event is sold out every year,” she stated.