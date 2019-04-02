Dr. Steve Gallon III Appointed to Miami-Dade County Census 2020 Task Force

MIAMI – School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon III has been appointed to the Miami-Dade County Census 2020 Task Force by School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman.

Gallon will represent Miami-Dade County Public Schools on the Census 2020 Task Force.

The Census 2020 Task Force will lead planning extensive outreach efforts throughout the coming year to encourage all residents to participate in the Census.

Participation is crucial to ensure Miami-Dade County receives its fair share of federal funding to support local services and infrastructure as well as proper representation in Congress.