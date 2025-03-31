Jamaican Women Honored at Pinnacle Awards Gala

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29th, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay. Set against a backdrop of stunning decor and fine background music in the Rose Hall Ballroom, the evening celebrated the achievements of 26 extraordinary Jamaican women who have made significant contributions to Jamaica and the Diaspora.

The evening started at 8:00 p.m. with the National Anthem, creating an inspiring atmosphere. Multi-instrumentalist Andrene Brown gave a powerful opening performance on alto sax. She played “Strength of a Woman” to set the tone for the celebration.

Broadcasting stalwarts Paula-Anne Porter-Jones and Dwight Fraser masterfully co-hosted the event, guiding attendees through a night of recognition and inspiration.

Pinnacle Awards Honorees

Among the honorees were trailblazers from various industries, each receiving a specially designed award by renowned Jamaican artist and sculptor Robert Campbell.

While some honorees were unable to attend and shared video messages, among those present were:

Sandra Graham – Government communicator extraordinaire and strategic thinker

– Government communicator extraordinaire and strategic thinker Yolande Geddes-Hall – One of two women to represent Jamaica in four different sports

– One of two women to represent Jamaica in four different sports Stacey-Ann Easy – VP Executive Director, Garden of Dreams, Madison Square Garden Entertainment

– VP Executive Director, Garden of Dreams, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Dr. Kurdell Espinosa-Campbell – Emergency medical specialist

– Emergency medical specialist Ariane Wint – Founder of International Women in Reggae, an all-female band

– Founder of International Women in Reggae, an all-female band Coleen “Kim” Morrison – Travel specialist

– Travel specialist Karen Sudu – Founder of True United Sisters

Journalist Janet Silvera, one of the honorees, was unavoidably absent, however her niece Tameka A. Bryce, Attorney-at-Law was present to accept the award.

Three special awards were presented at the inaugural event:

Marcia Griffiths – Icon Award, for 60+ years to music

– Icon Award, for 60+ years to music Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange – Leadership Award, For her contribution to public service, culture, sports and women’s rights

– Leadership Award, For her contribution to public service, culture, sports and women’s rights Dr. Una S.T. Clarke – Leadership Award, First Caribbean-born woman elected to NYC legislature

Due to a scheduling conflict, Miss Griffiths could not accept her award, while Chair of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Mexine Bisasor, received the award on behalf of Minister Grange.

During the evening, attendees enjoyed mesmerizing acts by the skilled Andrene Brown, adding to the sophistication and grandeur of the night.

Dignitaries in attendance included His Worship the Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, and Client Relations Manager at JPSCo, Julia Gordon, who played a key role in “powering up” the event.

Pinnacle Awards Gala Keynote Address

The keynote address was given by speaker Donaree Muirhead, known as the “Cross-Over Guru.” She encouraged the honorees to embrace their strength. She urged them to lift others as they rise. Donaree also told them to take their place at the top without fear or hesitation.

The audience featured several notable personalities, including Beverly Manley-Duncan, Senator Janice Allen (Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism), Denise Daley, MP (Opposition Spokesperson on Gender & Inclusion), Victoria Harper (JTB’s District Sales Manager NE USA), Keith & Rosina Daley from Chicago, and businessman and former MP Andre Hylton.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards was created by Lyndon Taylor. He is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a public relations firm in New York City. Taylor started these awards to honor Jamaican women. He wants to celebrate their achievements in all industries and levels. This way, they get the recognition they deserve.