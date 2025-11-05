UWI Student Chantae Wright Receives Inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Scholarship

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-one-year-old UWI student Chantae Wright is the recipient of the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Scholarship. Miss Wright was presented with her check recently during the Adventure in Faith 2025 Series at Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living in Kingston.

The scholarship was made possible through part proceeds from the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards (JWPA) Gala held during International Women’s History Month in March 2025 at the Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay.

A shining example of academic excellence, leadership, and community spirit, Chantae Wright embodies the essence of empowerment and perseverance that the Pinnacle Awards aim to celebrate.

Currently pursuing a degree in History, Journalism, and English Education at the University of the West Indies, Chantae has consistently demonstrated a passion for learning. Moreover, she shows a commitment to uplifting others.

Educational Journey

Her educational journey started at McIntosh Memorial Primary School. It continued at Bishop Gibson High School for Girls and Decarteret College. She achieved great academic success and showed strong leadership. As Student President at both Bishop Gibson High and Decarteret College, she was a natural leader. She inspired her peers with her service, compassion, and vision.

Chantae’s dedication to excellence is reflected in her stellar academic record. She earned eight distinctions in CSEC subjects and six CAPE passes. Her achievements are a testament to her resilience, discipline, and love for education. She has also been recognized with several leadership awards that highlight her ability to motivate and guide others toward success.

At the heart of Chantae’s journey lies deep gratitude to her grandparents, especially her grandmother. Her grandmother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have shaped her drive and determination. “Her selflessness and dedication have inspired me to work hard and pursue my dreams,” Chantae shared. “I’m driven to achieve success not just for myself, but to show my appreciation for her hard work and sacrifice.”

Beyond academics, Chantae is a passionate singer who finds joy and self-expression through music. This is an art form that allows her to connect deeply with others. She is a member of ASHE Performing Arts Company and UCT Jamaica, where she utilizes her talent as part of the music ministry. Her faith serves as her moral compass, guiding her values and interactions.

Meanwhile, her commitment to mentorship underscores her desire to empower others. As a Freshers Mentor at the University of the West Indies, she provides guidance and encouragement to new students. She helps them navigate university life with confidence and purpose.

Pinnacle Awards Scholarship

In receiving the Jamaican Women’s Pinnacle Awards Scholarship, Chantae represents the next generation of visionary Jamaican women. She is ambitious, compassionate, and unafraid to lead. Her story reflects the profound impact of education, mentorship, and community support.

The Jamaican Women’s Pinnacle Awards organization extends heartfelt congratulations to Miss Wright on her outstanding accomplishments and wishes her continued success in her academic and professional journey.