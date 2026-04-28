NEW ORLEANS – Jamaica has taken center stage at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, as the Jamaica Tourist Board and Sandals Resorts co-sponsor the Sandals Resorts Jamaica Cultural Exchange Pavilion, an immersive hub celebrating the island’s global impact on music, cuisine, and craftsmanship. The festival is being held over two weekends: April 23-26 and April 30-May 3. As a result, Jazz Fest will serve as a dynamic platform to spotlight Jamaica’s creative spirit.

“We are proud to bring Jamaica to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Music, art and culinary innovation have always been at the heart of our identity, and the Cultural Exchange Pavilion is the perfect stage to showcase the depth of our heritage and reinforce Jamaica’s position as a leading destination,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Sandals Resots Jamaica Cultural Exchange Pavilion

At the heart of the festival, the pavilion – marking its 30th year at Jazz Fest – will welcome Jamaican artisans, showcasing handcrafted goods made from locally sourced materials.

During the second weekend, the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts, will showcase two Jamaican artisans, Sheldon Daily, known for his intricate straw work, and Dana Baugh, whose ceramics reflect a modern interpretation of Jamaican design. This is part of a broader on-island initiative to elevate local crafters and connect guests to the Caribbean’s creative heritage.

Festivalgoers can also savor authentic Jamaican flavors from slow-braised oxtail, classic rice and peas, jerk-spiced specialties, and tangy escovitch fish. These dishes are complemented by signature Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum cocktails, including a festival-exclusive “One Love Jamaican Rum Punch,” crafted just for Jazz Fest.

“Jamaica isn’t just a place you just visit; it’s something you feel,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism. “From the music to the flavors to the creativity of our people, there’s an energy that stays with you. Jazz Fest gives us the perfect opportunity to share that spirit in a way that’s immersive, vibrant, and unmistakably Jamaican.”

Jamaican Artists Performing Live

Beyond the Pavilion, the island’s influence resonates throughout Jazz Fest. The lineup features globally recognized Jamaican artists, including Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, and Sean Paul. In addition, contemporary voices such as Protoje, Koffee, Lutan Fyah, Jesse Royal, Sevana, and Grammy nominee Lila Iké will perform. Together, they showcase the global impact of reggae and dancehall.

“The Festival is grateful to Sandals Resorts and the Jamaica Tourist Board for helping us bring the magic of Jamaica to Jazz Fest this year,” said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. “Both cultures are famous for giving the world music that inspires great joy, and we hope our celebration of Jamaica inspires people to experience the country for themselves.”

Perfect for recharging between sets, the nearby Sandals Resorts and Jamaica Tent will immerse guests even deeper in Jamaica’s spirit with an interactive photo experience bringing the island’s iconic attractions, like Martha Brae bamboo rafting, to life.

The tent will also feature installations inspired by BLŪM, Sandals Resorts’ signature café concept rooted in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains. There will also be a stylized Dunn’s Rum Club bar seating area, modeled after the location at Sandals Dunn’s River.

Guests can also stop by to play a game of dominoes, access exclusive rum cocktail recipes, and get a coupon for free shipping on their own bottle of Appleton Estate® Signature Jamaica Rum via ReserveBar to enjoy at home.

Festival-exclusive Sweepstakes

Each day, a festival-exclusive sweepstakes will offer attendees a chance to win all-inclusive trips to Jamaica. Prizes include four-day, three-night stays for two adults at Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean, or Sandals South Coast. Sandals Resorts prepares to unveil a fully transformed resort experience at these Jamaican resorts this winter. Alternatively, a four-day, three-night all-inclusive stay for a family of four at Beaches Negril is also offered.

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s participation in Jazz Fest shows its ongoing commitment to raising Jamaica’s global profile. It does this through cultural storytelling and immersive travel experiences.

For more information on the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Cultural Exchange Pavilion, visit NoJazzFest.com/cultural-exchange-pavilion/.