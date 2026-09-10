Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami New Leadership Message

SOUTH FLORIDA – Message from Mrs. Angella J. Rose Howell | Officer-in-Charge, Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami.

Dear Fellow Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica,

It is my honour and a pleasure to extend warm greetings to you as I assume duties as Officer-in-Charge at the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, to provide continuity until a successor takes office.

At the outset, I commend Consul General Mair for his remarkable leadership and for the exemplary work undertaken in strengthening relations between Jamaica and Jamaicans residing in this region. Your support for the former Consul General encourages me, and I look forward to collaborating with you as you maintain and strengthen your connections to Jamaica during this important stage in Jamaica’s resilience-building journey toward economic independence.

Celebrate the achievements of our Jamaicans overseas

We continue to celebrate the achievements of our Jamaicans overseas, including here in Southern Florida, who have excelled in various fields including science, politics, health, ICT, education, and the arts. We are grateful that despite geographical distance you have remained faithful and connected by heart to Jamaica and as such, have not only enriched the country of your residence but have supported Jamaica’s development through your ongoing knowledge exchanges, economic contributions and philanthropic efforts. You most recently demonstrated this outpouring of support following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa in November last year.

Over the ensuing weeks I will meet and engage with as many of you as possible, including our representatives of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC), the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council, Jamaican organisations and community groups, as well as Friends of Jamaica.

I look forward to sharing with you Jamaica’s reconstruction and resilience building efforts and the progress that has been made to protect Jamaica’s economic and social stability and in ensuring that Jamaica becomes the place of choice to live, work, raise families, do business, and retire. I anticipate and welcome your feedback on the work of the Consulate, as we seek to improve the quality and efficiency of the delivery of consular services to you.

Rest assured, the Consulate team and I remain committed to serving, promoting, and protecting your interests and those of our beautiful, blessed, and progressive island home, Jamaica.

Angella J. Rose Howell

Officer-in-Charge

Consulate General of Jamaica

Miami