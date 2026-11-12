Jamaican-Born Natalee Snider Wins Georgetown ANC Seat

WASHINGTON DC. (SFLCN) — Jamaican-born Natalee S. Snider has been elected advisory neighborhood commissioner for Single Member District 2E07 in Georgetown. She won 97.24% of the vote in the final count.

Snider is the first Jamaican woman elected to the post in Georgetown, one of Washington’s best-known neighborhoods. Her win adds to a growing list of Jamaicans and Caribbean Americans moving into civic leadership across the United States.

“I am honored by the trust Georgetown residents have placed in me,” Snider said. “My Jamaican roots and Washington upbringing have shaped my commitment to community service. I look forward to listening to my neighbors, advocating for their needs, and putting my experience and continued learning to work for our community.”

A historic first for Jamaicans in Georgetown

Advisory neighborhood commissioners are elected to represent small districts of residents and advise the D.C. government on issues that affect their neighborhoods. As commissioner for 2E07, Snider will represent Georgetown residents, take up community concerns and help shape decisions affecting the neighborhood.

Her near-unanimous margin signals strong support from voters who already know her record of public service in the District.

From Kingston to the nation’s capital

Snider was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in Washington, DC. She served in the U.S. Air Force and has a long history of neighborhood advocacy.

She was the first executive director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs, known as MOCCA, where she worked to expand the city’s engagement with Caribbean residents and highlight their contributions to the District.

Snider is also vice president of the Jamaican Nationals Association of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The organization works to strengthen ties among Jamaicans and promote the interests of the diaspora.

AI leadership credential from George Washington University

Snider recently completed a micro-certificate in “Emerging Technology Leadership for Local & State Government: AI” through The George Washington University’s Center for Excellence in Public Leadership. This program is in partnership with the District of Columbia Department of Human Resources.

The credential, awarded Nov. 10, 2026, is part of the university’s Executive Leadership Program. It focuses on how local and state leaders can apply artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in public service.

What her win means for the Jamaican diaspora

Snider’s election, combined with her executive experience, military service and community work, reflects the expanding role Jamaicans are playing in public administration and community leadership beyond the island.

For South Florida’s Caribbean community, which follows the success of Jamaicans across the diaspora, her victory in the nation’s capital is another example of Caribbean Americans winning the trust of voters at the local level.