Mr Vegas Wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Reggae Genealogy Music Festival

PLANTATION – Veteran deejay Mr. Vegas says being acknowledged by various organizations validates the music he has made in his 27-year career.

Best known for songs like Heads High and I am Blessed, Mr. Vegas was presented with the Island SPACE Lifetime Achievement Award at Reggae Genealogy Music Festival. This occurred on February 7 at Volunteer Park in the city of Sunrise.

Singer/musician Leroy Sibbles and drummer Sly Dunbar (posthumously) were similarly honored. Dunbar, best known for his work as a member of Sly and Robbie, died in Jamaica on January 26 at age 73.

“This award is a reminder that Mr. Vegas’ name belongs in the conversation when the history of dancehall is talked about or written. Additonally, receiving the keys to the city of Plantation and Broward County in Florida, means that I have carried myself in a lawful, respectable manner. As a result, the public officials have privileged me with such honors,” said Mr. Vegas.

Leroy Sibbles

Sibbles rode the charts with The Heptones in the 1960s and 1970s. They had hits like Pretty Looks Isn’t All, Book of Rules, Sweet Talking, and I Shall be Released.

He also played bass guitar on numerous hit songs at Studio One in Jamaica. These include Baby Why by The Cables and Door Peep by Burning Spear. He also played on Queen of The Minstrels by Cornel Campbell and Ten to One by The Madlads.

Sly Dunbar

Dunbar is regarded as the gold standard for reggae drummers. He played on numerous hit songs including Punky Reggae Party by Bob Marley and The Wailers. Additionally, he performed on I Need A Roof by The Mighty Diamonds and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner by Black Uhuru. He also played on Buckingham Palace by Peter Tosh.

South Florida Reggae Month Events

Several events on the South Florida Reggae Month calendar are promoted by the Inner Circle Band. They include Rastafari Day (at NoMi Village in North Miami) on February 15. Rhythm By The River (at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale) and Family Fun Day (at Fort Lauderdale Beach) follow on February 22. Furthermore, Praise On The Green (Miramar Town Center Plaza) is on February 27.