Christina McHale and Lauren Davis Headline Jamaica Cup Event

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Former top-30 players Christina McHale and Lauren Davis will headline the inaugural Jamaica Cup, bringing international professional tennis to Half Moon from Nov. 11-16.

McHale, now a U.S. Open commentator, reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 24 and represented the United States in Fed Cup, now known as the Billie Jean King Cup, and at the 2012 London Olympics. She won one WTA singles title, at the Japan Women’s Open in Tokyo, and two WTA doubles titles.

Davis, a two-time WTA singles champion, climbed as high as No. 26 in the world. She advanced to the third round at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and also represented the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup.

“The Jamaica Cup is more than a tournament; it is a chance to build community around tennis and bring the game to the people of Montego Bay,” tournament director Ben Goldsmith said. “We are proud to welcome Lauren Davis and Christina McHale, two of the most respected names in the sport, to headline our inaugural event. Putting international professionals, collegiate talent and homegrown players on the same court speaks to tennis’ power to bring people together.”

Davis and McHale will compete alongside collegiate athletes from Howard University in Washington and Concordia University Texas in Austin, Texas. The weeklong event will feature high-level competition, exhibition matches and opportunities for fans to engage with players, including a Pro-Am with Davis, McHale and collegiate participants.

Organizers said the Jamaica Cup will emphasize community engagement, youth inspiration and island culture while supporting post-hurricane recovery efforts.

For more information about the event and players, visit JamaicaCup.com.