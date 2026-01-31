T&T Announces a Landmark Partnership With OpenAI

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence (MPAAI) proudly announces a landmark partnership with OpenAI, the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and deployment. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s (GORTT) Official Policy Framework. Therefore, it positions Trinidad and Tobago as a regional pioneer in the integration of advanced AI technologies into the fabric of national development.

Through this partnership, Trinidad and Tobago will join OpenAI’s Education for Countries initiative. OpenAI is globally recognised for its mission to ensure that advanced artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. Most notably, this comes through its creation of ChatGPT, a tool that has redefined productivity and problem-solving worldwide.

Future-ready Education Systems

The Education for Countries initiative helps nations create education systems that are ready for the future. It does this by adding AI tools to schools and universities. This approach personalizes learning and reduces the workload for teachers. It also prepares the workforce with the skills needed in a world that is more influenced by AI.

Trinidad and Tobago is among a select few joining the initiative’s first cohort. Other participants include Estonia, Greece, Italy’s Conference of University Rectors (CRUI), Jordan, Kazakhstan, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates.

Under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is focusing on a digital shift. This shift is centered around the people.

This partnership with OpenAI supports the Ministry’s goals. These goals focus on three main areas: Digital Services, Smart Government, and Digital Nation. The MPAAI is helping the workforce succeed in the global digital economy. They are using tools like ChatGPT Edu for this purpose.

“This milestone positions MPAAI as the first ministry in the Caribbean to participate in this programme, a reflection of deliberate leadership, long term strategy and a commitment to responsible AI that delivers real benefits for citizens,” stated Senator the Honourable Dominic Smith, Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, “Through partnerships like this, we are not just adopting new tools, we are building a modern, inclusive and future-ready state where technology expands opportunity for all.”

Technical Collaborations

The partnership with OpenAI complements MPAAI’s ongoing technical collaborations with international bodies to ensure responsible and ethical AI adoption. MPAAI is working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNESCO. They are assessing the country’s readiness for AI. They are using UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) and UNDP’s AI Landscape Assessment (AILA).

The Ministry, through its Public Service Academy, is also currently executing the Data to Policy Workshop, running from January 21st to 23rd, 2026, with the support of the UNDP Digital, AI & Innovation Hub (DAI Hub).

This three-day intensive training equips senior public sector officials, including Deputy Permanent Secretaries and senior managers, with practical skills in integrating data and AI into policy development.

To learn more about the OpenAI’s Education for Countries initiative, persons can visit OpenAI’s official blog at https://openai.com/index/edu-for-countries/

To keep updated with Trinidad and Tobago’s digital initiatives, through the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, please visit mpaai.gov.tt.