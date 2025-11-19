Soca Spotlight: Carnival 2026 Featuring Mr. Lee

NEW YORK – Moruga born, international restauranteur and artiste, Mr. Lee, is returning to the Soca spotlight. He is releasing two big singles now, with excitement building for the Carnival 2026 season in Trinidad and Tobago.

The artist, based in the US, is well-known in the entertainment world. He is making a strong comeback after a 16-year break.

“I’ve been a recording artiste for a very long time. I was a part of a duo called Barber Boys before joining a band called, Cloud 9 in New York, years ago. We opened for Machel Montano, Square One, Krossfyah, Traffik, Bunji Garlin and other major Soca artistes. I also did a lot of recording with Shel Shok back in the day,” he shared.

Doubling up As Soca Hit Maker

In 2023, Mr. Lee stepped back into music, having dedicated his hiatus to establishing his restaurant, ‘Jus’ Fishy,’ in New York.

“In 2023, I worked alongside Terri Lyons, releasing a single called, “Thanks for Life,” he said, explaining that he immediately felt comfortable returning to Soca. “I had some rust to shake off but that Soca energy is like a fire that’s in your soul. It never dies,” he admitted.

His return was fueled by a key link made with Khadeem Edwards of Xklusiv Muzic Productions. Edwards worked closely with him, producing each of his songs from 2023 onward. Edwards also wrote Mr. Lee’s reggae single, “It’s Unfair.”

He now manages his career. Together, the pair have cemented a valuable partnership, supported by natural chemistry. They have an equally focused vision.

New Singles

With two singles unleashed so far, Mr. Lee says the encouragement he’s been receiving from his peers in the business, has been really good. “I have a lot of friends in the industry and they’ve all been saying the comeback is as though I’d never left,” he said with a laugh.

Despite that warm embrace however, he says he is ready to work hard and doesn’t want to get comfortable at all.

“I have two singles. ‘Bacchanal Clan’ was written by Pronto in New York. He’s a really good writer,” he said, highlighting that the song sits on the Relief Riddim. The Ridim was produced by Xklusiv Music Productions and features fellow artistes, Skinny Fabulous, Dev, and Rae.

His second single, ‘Welcome Back’ was also written by Pronto with production by Trypp Records and Xklusiv Music Productions. “I had this idea for a track and I reached out to Pronto, went into the studio and like magic, we collaborated in writing the song after I sang what I had in my head. ‘Welcome Back’ was born.”

International Soca Monarch Semi-Finalist

For Mr. Lee, music is inherent. Back in 2009, he made it to the semi-finals of the International Soca Monarch. He hopes to enter T&T’s major Carnival competitions in the season ahead. “I’m also working on a Calypso contribution and a Power Soca track, for release soon,” he asserted, making it abundantly clear that he’s dedicated to the music.

A Siparia native by birth who later moved to Moruga, Mr. Lee’s aspirations in music are fueled by the respect he has for career artistes like Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller. “I’m very humble and hard working. I’ve dreamed of someday working with Machel Montano, even though he’s sometimes misunderstood. He’s always been my hero,” said the artiste.

Driven by his family, Mr. Lee relocated from Moruga to the United States, inspired by Soca music and a deep love for Caribbean cuisine. This passion has helped him establish a reputation as a renowned chef in New York City. “Moruga taught me a lot about fish and Moruga supports me in a major way when it comes to my music. I’m grateful for both,” he said.

Before Carnival 2026, with ‘Bacchanal Clan’ and ‘Welcome Back’ ready, he promises non-stop fun. He aims to share the true Trinbagonian spirit for a long time. “I’m grateful for the love so far and I can’t wait to see where the journey leads.”

For more on the artiste, follow him on Instagram @mrlee_theartiste.