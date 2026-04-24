We WHISTLE Podcast: Culture, Power & Infrastructure with Calibe Thompson

We Whistle Podcast – Celebrating Caribbean Leadership and Legacy

WHISTLE is a podcast founded by Stacey Luces and Denise Williams, both born in Trinidad. They bring distinct perspectives shaped by their diverse Caribbean experiences—Stacey through the diaspora and Denise deeply rooted in the region. The podcast leverages their combined forty years of expertise as executives. As a result, it offers discipline, global insight, and operational depth from building and advising billion-dollar institutions.

The inspiration for WHISTLE emerged organically in true Caribbean fashion, through lively gatherings and strategic conversations among builders and dreamers. They recognized that traditional leadership communities often failed to address the unique approaches of Caribbean leaders. Therefore, Stacey and Denise envisioned WHISTLE as a bridge—a space where wealth, influence, and legacy could be cultivated collectively by those who excel and lead on global stages.

Ultimately, WHISTLE stands as a platform dedicated to empowering Caribbean leaders, fostering connection, and building a lasting legacy that reflects the richness and adaptability of the region.

Today’s Podcast

If We Don’t Build It, We Lose It: Culture, Power & Infrastructure with Calibe Thompson