Summer of Soca Festival: Jadel’s Unforgettable Performance

Trinidad and Tobago Soca artist Jadel commanded the spotlight at Colours – J’Ouvert Night, making her first Toronto-area appearance of 2026 as the only female Soca artist on the cast. She drew a major crowd response.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO – Jadel made a high-impact return to the Greater Toronto Area on Friday, July 31. She lit up Colours – J’Ouvert Night at Summer of Soca Festival 2026 with a headline-worthy performance. This performance was built for the Toronto Carnival spotlight.

The performance marked Jadel’s first Toronto-area appearance of 2026 and her only Toronto Carnival weekend performance. Consequently, SOS Colours became the exclusive GTA moment for fans to see her live this season.

Taking the 9 p.m. sundown slot at Markham Fairgrounds, Jadel performed before more than 2,000 attendees. Pyrotechnics lit the stage as the crowd surged with cheers, screams and nonstop energy.

Jadel Stands Out

As the only female performing Soca artist on the Colours cast, Jadel stood out on a powerhouse lineup. The lineup included Benjai, Mical Teja, Coutain and Muddy, with surprise appearances from Full Blown and Yung Bredda. Additionally, several artists were backed by Ravi B & The Karma Band.

In a fast, billboard-ready 17-minute set, Jadel delivered eight songs. She opened with “Jam Somebody” before powering through custom live-band edits of “Shake Up,” “Up In The Party” and “Addictive.”

She gave fans a first-ever live performance of her latest Soca release, “Call Me” Jadel wrote the song and Boogy Ranks produced it. Then, she moved into Machel Montano’s “Haunted,” co-written by Jadel, followed by the Square One and Alison Hinds classic “Togetherness.”

Jadel closed with her 2026 single “Another Man,” performing it for a Toronto audience for the first time and earning one of the biggest reactions of the night.

“Toronto always brings an incredible energy, and SOS has felt like family since my first performance in 2022,” said Jadel. “Hearing the crowd respond to ‘Call Me’ and ‘Another Man’ for the first time was a special moment. I’m already looking forward to coming back.”

Adding to the visual impact, Jadel debuted a bold new stage look featuring a jet-black mohawk, spiked corset, lace-detailed denim jeans and 12-inch platform heels.

The performance marked Jadel’s third SOS appearance, following previous performances in 2022 and 2024. Backstage, promoter Andrew Lalla welcomed her return with customized branded snacks featuring her name and image.

Colours – J’Ouvert Night launched Summer of Soca Festival 2026, a three-day, four-event Toronto Carnival weekend celebration that ended the night with a massive fireworks display above Markham Fairgrounds.