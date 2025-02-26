The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Tourism

HANOVER, Jamaica – Director of Tourism for Jamaica, Donovan White, has emphasized the importance of the human touch in travel and tourism despite the rise in artificial intelligence. Over the last decade, there has been a rapid advancement and increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across various sectors including tourism.

Speaking at the Global Tourism Resilience Conference (Feb. 24th) during a panel on “Harnessing, Generative Artificial Intelligence for Tourism Resilience,” the Director of Tourism highlighted, “Since its emergence, the tourism industry has utilized AI to improve features like customer experience, reduce costs, and streamline operations – and it has been transforming the industry.

However, the human element of travel is irreplaceable. Only humans can provide insights into particularities like the best time to visit a location for an excursion, who at the hotel mixes the best drinks or offer the best rates through personal contacts. AI cannot pick up on these complexities.”

The panel featured several industry experts in AI and focused on the transformative impact of AI in fortifying the tourism sector against various challenges. It also looked at how AI technologies can be leveraged to enhance predictive analytics and automate customer service.

The 3rd Global Tourism Resilience, taking place from February 17-19 at Princess Grand in Negril, features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops centered around navigating challenges and leveraging opportunities in the tourism sector.

Jamaica’s tourism is embracing these new AI technologies to make it easier to book and enjoy our destination. A recent development is that our AI-powered chatbot (Virtual Jamaica Travel Specialist) delivers 24hr customer assistance on Visit Jamaica.com and now converses in up to 10 languages. Jamaica’s enviable 42% visitor repeat rate is however because of our warm and authentic hospitality by our people,” said Director of Tourism for Jamaica, Donovan White.

The Jamaica Tourist Board is utilizing these AI trends to help forecast future trends, demand, and customer preferences, enabling proactive decision-making and resource optimization. This enhances the Board’s ability to cater to evolving traveler needs and stay competitive.

