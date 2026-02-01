Miramar First Fridays: Network and Chill – Black History Month Edition

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is hosting its First Fridays: Network & Chill – Black History Month Edition on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM at the Miramar Cultural Center. This special event will feature honorees and guest speakers including Maurice “Trick Daddy” Young, the renowned rapper and entrepreneur. In addition, Senator Christopher Smith, owner and operator of Sistrunk Smitty’s Wings, will participate.

Mayor Wayne Messam will moderate a discussion focused on entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community impact. This discussion will be led by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department under Anita Fain Taylor.

First Fridays: Network & Chill Honorees

Both honorees have made a powerful impact through business and community. Trick Daddy has expanded his brand with his second Sundays Eatery location in Fort Lauderdale. Furthermore, Senator Christopher Smith continues to pave the way for Black-owned restaurants through his business located along Sistrunk Boulevard, a key Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). This initiative is creating opportunity, jobs, and reinvestment in historically underserved communities.

Please plan to arrive early to participate in the Trick Pots giveaway. The event will feature networking opportunities, light refreshments, and music provided by a DJ. Attendees are encouraged to wear colors in recognition of Black History Month.

As with all Network & Chill events, the focus is on entrepreneurship, real dialogue, community-driven success and meaningful connections. Come network, learn, and be inspired by leaders who are building businesses, creating pathways and reinvesting in the community.

The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam. Previous month’s guest speakers have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, “Pinky” Cole Hayes, Felecia Hatcher and Michael Render (Killer Mike).

The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Admission to the event is free with RSVP at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.