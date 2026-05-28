G. Eric Knowles Receives SBA Advocate of the Year Award

MIAMI – G. Eric Knowles, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, has been named the 2026 Florida Small Business Advocate of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration South Florida District Office. This award is part of its National Small Business Week honors.

The statewide recognition celebrates Knowles’ leadership, advocacy and long-standing commitment to strengthening small businesses. It also celebrates his work expanding economic opportunity and supporting entrepreneurs throughout Miami-Dade County and across Florida.

National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week took place May 3-9, 2026, recognizing outstanding small businesses, entrepreneurs and community leaders across all 50 states, U.S. districts and territories. Since 1963, the president of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week to honor the small businesses. These businesses serve as the job creators, builders and innovators of America’s economy.

Knowles was selected as an SBA 2026 State Award Winner. They join honorees recognized for business growth, community impact, and economic development.

Through his leadership at the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, Knowles has championed programs, partnerships, and resources. These help small businesses and entrepreneurs access capital, build capacity, and compete in a changing marketplace.

The SBA South Florida District Office announced the 2026 honorees in advance of National Small Business Week. This week will include local events, training opportunities and celebrations designed to connect entrepreneurs with resources to start, grow and succeed.

As president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, Knowles has helped position the organization as a leading resource for Small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs. Moreover, he continues to advocate for inclusive economic growth throughout South Florida.

SBA 2026 South Florida Award Winners

The SBA South Florida District Office also recognized additional award winners, including Florida Small Business Manufacturer of the Year Michael Guidoboni of Spectrum Custom Molds & Manufacturing Inc.; Florida Small Business Community Partner of the Year weVENTURE Women’s Business Center; and South Florida District Small Business Person of the Year Carla D. Boyce of EFCO USA Inc.

Details about National Small Business Week, award winners and related events are available at www.sba.gov/NSBW and www.sba.gov/events.