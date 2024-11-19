Highlights from the Jamaica Jerk Festival – Rain or Shine!

by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – Eddy Edwards, co-founder of the Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival, says improvements are on the cards for next year’s staging. While he is pleased with the November 10 event at Miramar Regional Park, afternoon rain put a damper on proceedings.

“One of our goals this year was to elevate the look and feel of the festival and we accomplished that. Highlighting the culinary activities was also another intentional upgrade to the festival, which heightened our guest’s experience,” Edwards told South Florida Caribbean News. “The intermittent rain did affect some of the presentations as well as how patrons experience the festival. There was not adequate covering, especially in VIP (area) as well as the Culinary Pavillion. We will have to have a shelter from rain in the future.”

He reported that approximately 6,800 people attended the show, which retained popular features such as the Celebrity Quick Fire Challenge and musical acts The Fantells, Shuga, Chalice, Nigy Boy and Elephant Man. Edwards blamed the inclement weather for the drop from an estimated 10,000 that attended ‘Jerk Fest’ in 2023.

The Jamaica Jerk Festival was held in a different area of Miramar Regional Park which organizers believe was more patron-friendly and allowed vendors added space to sell their products.

“We were able to have activities on two stages simultaneously. The culinary activities did not disturb or take away from the cultural presentations. Patrons had more room to roam and the food vendors had ample space to prepare and serve their food with space to spare,” Edwards noted.

Celebrity Quick Fire Challenge

Alexis Frazier, a reporter for Local 10, won the Celebrity Quick Fire Challenge. She made a mixed dish with lettuce, chicken, sweet pepper, seasoning, and Grace baked beans.

National Jamaican Jerk Day Grace Sauce Contest

Findler Charles of Fin’s Kitchen, won the National Jamaican Jerk Day Grace Sauce contest, topping Krystal Powell of Dynamic Cuisine.