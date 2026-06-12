Florida House District 108: Endorsements for Dinah Escarment

MIAMI — Democratic candidate Dinah J. Escarment has qualified for the ballot in Florida House District 108. This marks a key milestone for a campaign backed by Leaders We Deserve, the SEIU Florida State Council and Ruth’s List Florida.

The endorsement from Leaders We Deserve, the national organization co-founded by Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg, is a first for both a Miami candidate and a Haitian candidate, according to the campaign. Furthermore, the backing signals growing recognition of Escarment’s leadership, community advocacy and focus on working families.

Escarment, a lifelong Miami resident, mother, educator, small-business owner and community advocate, said her campaign will focus on expanding economic opportunity, strengthening public education, increasing access to affordable housing and health care. She will also be supporting small businesses across District 108.

“Qualifying for the ballot is an important milestone, but this campaign has always been about the people of District 108,” Escarment said. “I am honored by the trust and support of community members and organizations that believe in a future where every family can thrive. Together, we are building a campaign grounded in inclusion, accountability and opportunity.” “This endorsement is more than support for a campaign; it reflects the belief that diverse voices and new leaders belong at every level of government,” Escarment said. “As a Haitian American woman, mother, educator, small-business owner and community advocate, I understand the daily challenges many families face. I am running to ensure those voices are heard and represented in Tallahassee.”

SEIU Florida State Council Endorsement

The SEIU Florida State Council, which represents more than 60,000 active and retired members statewide, said its endorsement reflects Escarment’s commitment to working families, economic justice and worker protections.

“We believe you share a common vision for Florida, one in which racial justice and the right to join a union are central to working families’ economic security, rights and legacy for the next generation,” Martha Baker, RN, president of the SEIU Florida State Council, wrote in the organization’s endorsement letter.

Ruth’s List Florida Endorsement

Escarment also has been endorsed by Ruth’s List Florida, the state’s leading organization focused on recruiting, training and electing Democratic women leaders.

“Across the state, women are stepping up to lead because they know exactly what’s at stake,” said Christina Diamond, CEO of Ruth’s List Florida. “The candidates on this slate offer proven experience and the community-focused leadership Floridians deserve.”

Leadership and Community Service

Escarment has built a long record of leadership and service in South Florida, advocating for educational equity, civic engagement, economic empowerment and community development. Her work spans public education, grassroots organizing, business leadership and nonprofit service.

Escarment serves as chairwoman of Florida Rising in Miami-Dade County, vice president of the Miami-Dade Democratic Haitian Caucus and an elected Democratic Executive Committee state committeewoman. In addition, she is a board member of the Haitian National Teachers Association and a member of the Association of Haitian Educators of Dade County.

She is the owner and CEO of All Florida Realty & Taxes Services, doing business as Escarment Multiservices, and previously spent six years as an educator in Broward and Orange county public schools.

Her civic work includes involvement with the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida and the National Association for the Advancement of Haitian Professionals. She also works with chambers of commerce in Miami Shores and North Miami.

In 2024, she organized the Haitian Solidarity Rally at North Miami City Hall, bringing together residents, elected officials, faith leaders and community advocates. The event promoted unity, civic engagement and inclusion.

Escarment said her campaign will continue to center the everyday concerns of District 108 residents.

“Our district’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths,” Escarment said. “Every family deserves access to quality schools, affordable housing, health care, economic opportunity and safe communities. I am committed to ensuring every resident has a voice in Tallahassee and that no community is left behind.”

With ballot qualification secured and support from local, statewide and national organizations growing, Escarment’s campaign said it is building a broad coalition. This coalition is focused on delivering results for residents of Florida House District 108.

For more information about Dinah Escarment’s campaign for Florida House District 108, visit www.dinahescarment.com. You can also follow @escarmentforfl on Instagram.