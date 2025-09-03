Local News

Prime Pediatric Dental Group Visits Kingston Schools

Caron Chung (right) of American Friends of Jamaica observes as Dr. Ania Cabrerizo of Prime Pediatric Dental Group cleans the teeth of a student from Half Way Tree Primary School in Kingston, Jamaica.
Kingston, Jamaica — A team of dentists from Prime Pediatric Dental Group (PPDG) provided free dental care to over 200 primary school students here. This took place from August 25-26. The five-member group was led by Dr. Jose R. Mellado, CEO of that South Florida company.

Their trip was organized by Jamaican Sharon Gourzong, registered nurse at Memorial Healthcare System. It was also organized by her son Douglas Gourzong of WISE Construction. Additionally, it was supported by American Friends Of Jamaica, Lauderhill mayor Denise Grant and Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami.

The PPDG worked with Dr. Andrew Phillips, a dental surgeon from Jamaica’s health ministry. They offered cleanings and exams for students. These services were at Mountain View and Half Way Tree primary schools.

Mellado told South Florida Caribbean News that they also spoke to parents and children about the importance of proper oral hygiene,

“Caries is a worldwide disease, not limited to any country. It’s the largest oral disease in the world and if we are able to prevent that, we will have a better society,” he said.

Phillips endorsed that assessment. He said while Jamaican health authorities conduct educational seminars in schools throughout the country, inadequate resources have stalled their progress.

He pointed to a steady diet of sugary drinks and fast food for the high level of tooth decay among Jamaican youth.

“It causes a lot of them to have cavities and at this tender age it results in them having extractions, and that’s a very big problem because tooth loss will affect them later in life,” Phillips noted.

Mellado’s wife is Dr. Ania Cabrerizo. The team also includes Dr. Dayrys Tejeda, Dr. Mileidy Gonzalez, dental assistant Yanisleidy Ramos, and district manager Oxalis Rodríguez. They all work together in the Prime Pediatric Dental Group. They were on their first professional trip abroad.

The company has seven offices in South Florida. It provides similar service in low income communities throughout that region.

 

