Women of Color Making Waves in Business Today: Vivian Olodun

SOUTH FLORIDA – Vivian Olodun is an author, serial entrepreneur, and mom. She is the CEO of Flourish Media, a marketing franchisor based in Miami, Florida. She and her husband are angel investors in a breast cancer pre-screening device. Vivian is passionate about helping women get to the money faster. 8 years ago, Vivian and her co-founder raised over $ 15 million to support women in business through an annual conference, the Flourish Media Conference. This two-day matchmaking event connects minority women business owners with angel investors, banks, and alternative funding solutions.

Vivian Olodun offers over a decade of experience working with multi-billion-dollar brands. She was the Social Media Consultant to the MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Southeast Florida Marketing Director for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, and the South Florida Business Development Manager for Garda Cash Logistics.

Vivian’s consulting clients range from realtors & lawyers to manufacturers with products being sold in Marshalls, Burlington Coat Factory & CVS. The most notable project is leading marketing for the Women’s Jamaican Soccer Team, “The Reggae Girlz” for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

5 Questions With Vivian Olodun

Q: Flourish Media Conference is marking its 10-year anniversary this February. Looking back, what has been the most transformative moment for Caribbean and Afro-Latina women founders who’ve come through this conference?

A: The most transformative moment? It’s not just one—it’s every single time a Caribbean or Afro-Latina woman walks into the room and realizes she belongs there. That moment when she sees herself reflected on the stage, in the investors, in the success stories—and finally believes, “Oh, this money is for me too.”

For so many of us, we’re taught to shrink—to be grateful, not great. But Flourish flips that. One of the most powerful moments I’ve seen was when members realized my family is from Panama and Nigeria. We are diverse, and our culture is a strength.

Caribbean and Afro-Latina women have always been resourceful. What we’ve done at Flourish is connect that hustle to high-level funding, strategy, and a global sisterhood. We took our accent, our fire, our flavor—and made it bankable.

And we’re just getting started.

Q: As an unapologetically Afro-Latino and Nigerian founder based in Miami, how has your Caribbean and diasporic identity shaped the way you build ecosystems, not just businesses?

A: Listen, when you grow up Afro-Latina and Nigerian, you’re raised to make a way—not wait for one. That mindset is baked into everything I build. In our cultures, entrepreneurship isn’t trendy—it’s how we survive, see FlourishMediaco.com. Whether it was my auntie selling empandas or my uncle shipping goods back home, business has always been personal and communal.

That’s why I don’t just build businesses—I build ecosystems. I think in circles, not ladders. I know firsthand that community is currency. So when we launched Flourish, it was never about just handing out business cards—it was about building support systems where women pour into each other, collaborate without competition, and rise together.

Being from Miami, where the Caribbean and African diasporas run deep, I’ve seen how magic happens when our people have access to both capital and culture. So yes, I bring strategy, yes I bring structure—but I also bring rhythm, resilience, and roots. That’s the ecosystem. That’s the legacy. You can see our members on Instagram @flourishmediaco.

Q: Miami-Dade County’s proclamation of “Behind The Leaf Day” is a major milestone. What does this recognition mean for women of color who are often overlooked in traditional funding spaces?

A: It means we’re not invisible anymore. For Miami-Dade County to recognize “Behind The Leaf Day” is proof that women of color—especially those of us building from scratch, bootstrapping with brilliance—are finally being seen, heard, and valued. Thank you to our first female Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava, for this recognition.

Let’s be real: traditional funding spaces haven’t always welcomed us. We’ve been told to “come back when you’re ready,” “get your numbers tighter,” or just been met with blank stares when we share bold visions. So this recognition? It’s not just ceremonial. It’s a shift in the narrative.

It says our work counts. Our businesses are worthy of investment. Our leadership deserves the mic and the money.

“Behind The Leaf Day” is more than a date on the calendar—it’s a symbol of what happens when women of color claim space, cultivate community, and demand capital with confidence. It’s a celebration, yes—but it’s also a reminder that we are no longer waiting for permission. We are building new tables, and setting them with our own recipes. Stay updated with us on social @flourishmediaco.

Q: The 2026 theme, “Seasons,” speaks to growth and evolution. What season do you believe Caribbean women entrepreneurs are currently in—and what support do they need most right now?

A: Caribbean women entrepreneurs are in their Bloom season—no question. The ideas are flowing, the brands are bold, and the talent is undeniable. But blooming doesn’t mean it’s easy. It means there’s momentum—and momentum needs support before it turns into burnout.

Flourish Media’s Season quiz is free to take. Our seasons are defined as Seed, Sprout, Grow, Bloom, Thrive, and Harvest. Bloom season is about building teams for expansion.

Right now, these women don’t just need motivation—they need infrastructure. They need access to funding that doesn’t require jumping through ten flaming hoops. They need visibility in rooms where decisions are made. They need help turning their hustle into systems and their passion into generational profit.

They also need space—to rest, to plan, to breathe. So many Caribbean women are running businesses, caring for family back home, and navigating immigration or political uncertainty, all at the same time. We need to honor the whole woman, not just the boss version.

That’s why the Flourish ecosystem is so powerful—we see them, support them, and give them tools to flourish on their terms. This season is sacred. It’s their time.

Q: For Caribbean women across South Florida who are still hesitant to pursue capital, what mindset shift do you believe is necessary to move from survival to scale?

A: The biggest shift? Stop treating your business like a side hustle and start treating it like a legacy. I know we come from a culture of making do—of flipping two pots of food into a week’s worth of meals and turning $100 into rent money. That resilience is beautiful, but sis, it’s not a business strategy.

To scale, we have to stop seeing capital as charity and start seeing it as a resource you deserve. You don’t need to be perfect. You need to be prepared. And you don’t have to do it alone.

Survival teaches us to grind. Scale teaches us to delegate, to invest, to structure. That mindset shift—from “I’ll figure it out” to “I’ll find the right support”—is the bridge between stress and sustainability.

At Flourish, we’re not just handing out money—we’re helping you step into your CEO identity. You already have the work ethic. Now it’s time to receive the resources that match your worth. Learn more about us at FlourishMediaco.com/community