SOBEWFF 2027 Spotlights Afro-Caribbean Cuisine

Kwame Onwuachi returns for Link Up as the South Beach Wine & Food Festival brings more than 90 events to South Florida Feb. 25-28.

MIAMI — Afro-Caribbean cuisine will take a prominent place in the 2027 South Beach Wine & Food Festival lineup, with chef Kwame Onwuachi returning to host Link Up at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach.

The event, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26, is part of the four-day festival running Feb. 25-28 across South Florida. Organizers say the 26th annual festival will feature more than 90 events and bring together more than 500 chefs, culinary personalities and industry tastemakers.

Tickets are on sale, today, November 2nd. The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presented by Capital One and known as SOBEWFF, will span venues from Homestead to Miami Beach and north to Fort Lauderdale.

Afro-Caribbean and Latin Flavors Lead Local Highlights

Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Cuisine will highlight Caribbean flavors and culinary traditions at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Its return gives festivalgoers another opportunity to explore Afro-Caribbean cooking within the broader Miami food festival lineup.

Also returning is Overtown EatUp!, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson on Sunday, Feb. 28, at The Urban. The event focuses on the chefs, food and culinary culture of Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood.

New this year, El Mercado: The Flavors of Latin America will bring hosts Michelle Bernstein and David Martinez to the Miami Design District Event Series on Saturday, Feb. 27. A Classic Cuban Cocktail Master Class hosted by cantinero Julio Cabrera is also scheduled for that Saturday.

Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri Return

Rachael Ray will host Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash, presented by Schweid & Sons, on Thursday, Feb. 25. Guests can sample more than 25 burgers as participating chefs compete.

Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions LIVE, presented by Coca-Cola, follows on Friday, Feb. 26. Inspired by the Food Network series, the event features chefs competing before a festival audience.

Aarón Sánchez will host Tacos & Tequila on Saturday, Feb. 27. That evening, Fieri will also host A Celebration of Food Network & SOBEWFF, a reworked Tribute Dinner recognizing two decades of the network’s partnership with the festival.

Andrew Zimmern will close the festival on Sunday, Feb. 28, with Classic American Eats: Iconic Foods that Make America Delicious. The event includes a live performance by Rev Run.

“After 25 years, one thing that has not changed is we still know how to keep the party going,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director and Chief Communications Officer & SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Southern Glazer’s. “What makes this Festival so special year after year is that we’re always finding new ways to bring people together. Every year, we have the opportunity to showcase incredible partners, sponsors and chefs, discover and collaborate with exciting new talent, and create one-of-a-kind experiences you simply can’t find anywhere else. That’s what keeps people coming back, and 2027 is going to give them plenty of reasons to do just that.”

Grand Tasting Village and New Family Events

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village returns Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, with Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove. Organizers say the village will feature food from more than 45 restaurants, over 1,200 products to sample and cooking demonstrations by Food Network stars.

E11EVEN Miami will take over the village courtyard on Sunday, a new addition to the beachfront event.

New family-focused options include Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show’s Sunday Family Brunch and Stacked: A Family Sandwich Social. Both are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28. Clay Conley and Owen Han will host Stacked in Coconut Grove as part of The Hangar Event Series.

Other additions include:

Mediterranean Night, presented by Cunard and hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi, on Thursday, Feb. 25

Aperitivo with Nadia Caterina Munno, Dan Richer and Michael Pirolo on Friday, Feb. 26

Seafood Soiree, hosted by Marc Murphy at Joia Beach, on Saturday, Feb. 27

Festival Proceeds Support FIU Students

Beyond the tastings and entertainment, the festival raises money for Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Organizers say SOBEWFF has raised more than $46 million for the school to date and provides more than 1,500 students annually with hands-on experience in culinary and hospitality operations. All net proceeds benefit students at the school.

How to Get SOBEWFF 2027 Tickets

Tickets and the event lineup are available at sobewff.org. Organizers say additional events and participating talent will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates are also available through @SOBEWFF on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.