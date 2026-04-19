Haitian Compas Festival Marks Haitian Flag Day at NOMI Village

NORTH MIAMI – The spirit, rhythm, and pride of Haiti will take center stage as the 28th Annual Haitian Compas Festival returns to NOMI Village on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This happens in a powerful celebration of Haitian Flag Day. This year’s festival promises to be one of the most electrifying editions yet. It will bring together world-class talent, vibrant culture, and an energized community for an unforgettable experience.

For nearly three decades, the Haitian Compas Festival has stood as a cornerstone of cultural pride, unity, and resilience. Now it is firmly rooted in North Miami. Moreover, the festival continues to deepen its connection to one of the most dynamic Haitian communities in the United States.

More than just a music festival, this annual gathering serves as a vibrant platform where families, friends, and visitors come together to celebrate heritage. They also strengthen community bonds and honor the enduring legacy of Haitian music, dance, and traditions.

Performing Live

This year’s lineup delivers an extraordinary showcase of Compas excellence and contemporary sounds. It features powerhouse performances by Klass, Kai, Vayb, T-Vice, Oswald Band, Disip, Zile, Koudjay, AndyBeatz, Lycinais Jean, Colmix, DJ Bullet, DJ Heavy, DJ Nicky Mix, DJ Lens, and DJ Super Duke.

From legendary acts to rising stars, the stage will pulse with nonstop energy. This will ensure a full day of music that captures the essence of Haitian artistry. Attendees can expect an immersive cultural experience filled with high-energy performances, authentic cuisine, local vendors, and a festive atmosphere. Additionally, it reflects the richness of Haitian identity.

Haitian Flag Day

As the festival coincides with Haitian Flag Day, it will serve as a powerful tribute to national pride and unity. It will amplify the colors, sounds, and spirit of Haiti.

“The Haitian Compas Festival is more than an event, it’s a movement,” organizers shared. “It’s about celebrating who we are, where we come from, and the music that continues to unite us across generations and borders.”

Sponsors

Made possible by our sponsors, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, North Miami Vice Mayor, Kassandra Timothe, North Miami Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Noel Medical Center.

The 28th Annual Haitian Compas Festival at NOMI Village, 12351 NW 7th Ave, North Miami, FL 33168, is set to deliver unforgettable moments, cultural pride, and unmatched musical energy.

Join us as we celebrate Haitian Flag Day in true Compas style.