Track and Field Royalty Shine at Athlos NYC 2025

New York City, NY – The stars of women’s track and field delivered a spectacular close to the long track and field season at Athlos NYC 2025. They thrilled a sold-out crowd at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island with breathtaking performances, new records, and an atmosphere that felt more like a festival than a meet.

From the start to the end, the event showed the strength, grace, and skill of the best female athletes in the world. It was created and backed by venture capitalist and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. It was capped off by a live performance from Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara, who brought fans to their feet one last time.

Record-breaking Performance

Among the many standout performances, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon reaffirmed her reign as the queen of middle-distance running. She stormed to victory in the women’s mile with a time of 4:17.78, the fastest ever run on U.S. soil. Her record-breaking performance earned her a second consecutive Tiffany Athlos crown, further solidifying her legendary status.

In the sprints, American Brittany Brown proved unstoppable, completing a dazzling 100m and 200m double, pocketing a well-deserved US$120,000 in prize money. Her dominance electrified the crowd, setting the tone for a night where excellence met entertainment.

Meet Record

Olympic Champion Tara Davis-Woodhall was equally sensational. She leaped 7.13m to capture the long jump title and match her world-leading performance. Her mark also established a new Athlos meet record, continuing her stellar 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson delivered a masterclass in front-running. She controlled the 800m from start to finish to win in 1:56.53, another Athlos record on a cool and breezy New York night.

The evening began with fireworks, figuratively and literally. Olympic champion and American record holder Masai Russell won the 100m hurdles. She set the tone for a night that celebrated speed, strength, and sisterhood.

With DJ Trauma keeping the energy high between races and thousands of fans cheering under the city lights, Athlos NYC 2025 was more than a meet. It was a movement. It marked a powerful celebration of women’s excellence in sport, entertainment, and empowerment, closing the track season on an unforgettable high note.