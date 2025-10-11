Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Crowned in New York: A Triumphant Farewell for the Sprint Queen

NEW YORK, NY — It was a night to remember at the sold-out Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island as fans, celebrities, and fellow athletes gathered to celebrate the crowning moment of one of the greatest sprinters in history — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Athlos 2025

Before the start of the year-end women’s invitational meet Athlos 2025, the Jamaican sprint icon, affectionately known as “The Pocket Rocket,” was honored in grand fashion. She was officially crowned by none other than tennis legend Serena Williams. The emotional tribute marked the end of Fraser-Pryce’s remarkable 18-year career on the track. It was a career that inspired generations and redefined excellence in sprinting.

The atmosphere was electric as thousands of adoring fans filled the stands, waving Jamaican flags and chanting her name. Among the star-studded crowd were Queen Latifah, Gayle King, Linford Christie, and Flavor Flav. Each paid homage to a woman whose influence extended far beyond the lanes.

“It’s hard to put into words what Shelly-Ann has meant to the sport,” said one spectator. “She embodies grace, power, and perseverance. This is history we’re witnessing.”

World Championship Medals

The crowning ceremony served as a symbolic closing chapter for the diminutive powerhouse. She first burst onto the global stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, blazing to gold in the 100m and becoming the first Caribbean woman to win the event.

From there, Fraser-Pryce cemented her status as one of track and field’s all-time greats. She amassed eight Olympic medals and an astonishing 17 World Championship medals.

Her most recent outing at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the same city where her career first took off, fittingly brought her journey full circle. There, she added one final medal to her storied collection — a silver in the women’s 4x100m relay — before officially hanging up her spikes.

In a brief but heartfelt address, Fraser-Pryce thanked her family, fans, and country for their unwavering support. “From Waterhouse to the world — I’ve carried Jamaica with me every step of the way,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “This crown isn’t just mine — it belongs to every little girl who dared to dream.”

As the crowd erupted in cheers and a confetti display of black, green, and gold filled the air, it was clear that this was more than a farewell. Indeed, it was a coronation of legacy.

For Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the queen’s reign on the track may have ended. However, her impact — as an athlete, a mother, and a role model — will endure for generations to come.