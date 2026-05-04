ASHE’s “Love For Mom” Heads West to Montego Bay on May 10

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Western Jamaica is set to welcome a world-class cultural showcase. The ASHE Company brings its signature full-scale concert experience to the region for the very first time.

Mother’s Day Concert

The highly anticipated ASHE Mother’s Day Concert, “Love For Mom,” will take place at the elegant Iberostar Hotel on Sunday, May 10, 2026. There will be two performances scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Far more than a traditional concert, “Love For Mom” is a sweeping theatrical and musical production that blends genres including oldies, reggae, gospel, and pop. Known for its precision staging, emotional depth, and polished production values, ASHE promises an immersive experience. Moreover, this experience has earned it acclaim across the Caribbean.

Audiences from St. James, Trelawny, Hanover, and Westmoreland are being invited to take part. Organizers describe this as an unforgettable evening celebrating motherhood through music, dance, and storytelling.

Montego Bay Debut

The production, an annual ASHE tradition, has been reimagined for its Montego Bay debut. It centers on a unifying theme; honoring the strength, love, and influence of mothers. Additionally, the show guides audiences through a dynamic blend of performances. From timeless classics that evoke nostalgia to reggae rhythms rooted in Jamaican culture, this is a diverse showcase. It also includes uplifting gospel segments and contemporary pop interpretations. Each element is brought to life through full-company choreography and theatrical flair.

“We have been bringing this show to Kingston audiences for years, and every year mothers leave with tears in their eyes and a smile on their faces,” said Conroy B. Wilson, Executive Director of the ASHE Company. “Montego Bay deserves this experience. Western Jamaica has an extraordinary appetite for quality live performance, and we are honoured to bring ‘Love For Mom’ here for the first time. This will be a night that mothers and their families will never forget.”

Jamaica’s Broadway Ensemble

Under the leadership of Wilson and Artistic Director Michael Holgate, ASHE has spent more than two decades building a reputation as Jamaica’s premier cultural performance ensemble. Often referred to as “Jamaica’s Broadway Ensemble,” the company has captivated sold-out audiences throughout the region. This is thanks to its seamless fusion of vocal excellence, choreography, and narrative-driven productions.

With a repertoire spanning gospel, reggae, R&B, pop, classical, and theatrical music, ASHE continues to distinguish itself through versatility and artistic range. The ensemble delivers everything from powerful a cappella arrangements to elaborate ensemble performances.

Watch Via Live Stream

For members of the Jamaican Diaspora unable to attend in person, organizers have confirmed that the concert will also be available via live stream, https://reggae-on-line.circle.so/checkout/love-for-mom-4. This extends the celebration of motherhood beyond the island’s shores. For those in the United States, the cost is US$25. Meanwhile, for those in Canada, the cost is CDN $35.