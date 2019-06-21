Ashe, The Best of Jamaican Theatre, Music, Dance and Drama comes to Miami

MIAMI – The Universal Foundation for Better Living, Inc. & The Ashe Otaheite Foundation, Inc. have collaborated to host the Ashe Company, the dynamic Jamaica-based theatre arts and social development enterprise.

Ashe is set to bring the energy that transforms in a 2 for 1 Musical and Jamaican style cabaret showcase ‘Boonoonoonoos’ on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami, Showtime: 7:00 pm.

Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southeast USA Oliver Mair will serve as patron of the summer artistic showcase.

Tickets for the one night only event are now available on EVENTBRITE.

Ashe returns to the Sunshine State after a long absence and is ready to amaze and inspire what they hope will be a capacity-sized audience.

According to Ashe’s Executive Director Conroy Wilson, the team that will perform is a dynamic and energetic new generation Ashe. “We believe musical offers great entertainment value and the combination with a Jamaican style cabaret could be described as exciting Caribbean Musical Theatre-Dance Theatre-Choral Theatre experiment featuring two shows for the price of one which should not be missed.”

The story for the musical “DED LEFF” which forms part of the showcase was written and directed by Michael Holgate with musical arrangements by Conroy Wilson.

This reimagined, redeveloped version promises to be a hit and will have the audience mesmerized and invigorated, providing patrons a belly full of laughter.

The special benefit performance forms a part of the Universal Foundation for Better Living’s annual conference ‘Panorama of Truth’ that is happening at the same venue from Wednesday, July 17 – Sunday, July 21, 2019.