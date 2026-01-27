KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards will shine an international spotlight on women’s leadership during its second annual International Women’s History Month event. It is set to take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston. Leading the distinguished list of honorees is The Most Honourable Portia Simpson-Miller, Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister. The recognition celebrates a political career that broke barriers, expanded democratic participation, and redefined leadership through service.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards, produced by Lyndon Taylor & Associates, will celebrate 15 outstanding women this year. These women have made important contributions in business, education, healthcare, culture, community development, philanthropy, and the arts.

At the centre of the 2026 staging is a deliberate focus on legacy. This is embodied by Simpson-Miller, one of the Caribbean’s most influential political figures.

A Global Milestone in Women’s Political Leadership

When Portia Simpson-Miller assumed office as Prime Minister in 2006, she made history as Jamaica’s first woman to lead the nation. She joined a small but growing cohort of women heads of government worldwide. Her leadership resonated beyond the Caribbean. In doing so, she reinforced the importance of women’s representation in political decision-making at the highest levels.

Re-elected in 2012, Simpson-Miller guided Jamaica during a period of economic reform. At the same time, she maintained a strong emphasis on social equity, labour protections, and access to education and healthcare. Her governing philosophy was anchored in empathy, consultation, and inclusivity. This stood in contrast to more hierarchical leadership models and earned her widespread respect across political and social divides.

Leadership Grounded in Social Justice

Before becoming Prime Minister, Simpson-Miller built a reputation as a champion of workers and vulnerable communities through her service as Minister of Labour, Minister of Social Security, and Minister of Tourism. Elected to Parliament in 1976, she emerged from Jamaica’s grassroots political tradition. In turn, she shaped policies that reflected lived realities rather than abstract ideals.

She was the one who led the charge to implement the Hotel Workers Program from the US after they mechanized the harvesting of sugar cane in that country.

Her leadership consistently prioritised women, youth, and the working class, groups often underrepresented in policy conversations globally. This values-driven approach has positioned her as a reference point in international discussions on gender-responsive governance and people-centred leadership.

Why the Recognition Matters Now

Honouring Portia Simpson Miller in 2026 carries resonance well beyond Jamaica. As global conversations intensify around women’s political participation, democratic trust, and ethical leadership, her career offers a compelling case study in resilience and authenticity.

The Award recognises not only her historic achievements, but her lasting influence. Even after leaving office, Simpson-Miller remains a respected moral voice in Caribbean public life. In fact, her example continues to inspire women entering politics, public administration, civil society, and advocacy spaces worldwide.

Celebrating Women Who Lead with Purpose

Set against the elegant backdrop of Kingston’s Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala will convene political leaders, corporate executives, academics, creatives, and social innovators. The evening will be defined by celebration and reflection. While the programme honours excellence across multiple sectors, Simpson Miller’s recognition anchors the event in a broader narrative. Specifically, it is about women who lead with courage, compassion, and conviction.

Alongside former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, the 2026 Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards will recognise a distinguished group of women whose leadership spans culture, faith, sport, education, healthcare, business, and public service, each shaping Jamaica’s national and global footprint in meaningful ways.

Fae Ellington

Fae Ellington is a veteran broadcaster, actress, and educator whose work has preserved and elevated Jamaican arts and intellectual discourse for decades. A former Chair of the Broadcasting Commission, her influence extends across media, academia, and cultural policy.

Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen

Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen is a respected faith leader and educator. She is also a social advocate. Her work focuses on empowerment, ethics, and changing communities. She especially helps women and youth.

J.C. Lodge

J.C. Lodge is a well-known reggae singer. She is famous for her work in Jamaica’s music scene. She has helped spread Caribbean music around the world through many years of performing and recording.

Dr. Raeem June Daley

Dr. Daley is a tireless champion of Brand Jamaica. A Jamaican-born fashion model, businesswoman, philanthropist and cultural ambassador, she is best known as the Founder and President of the Miss Jamaica UK pageant. It was established in 1990 to celebrate Jamaican heritage and empower young women of Jamaican descent.

Professor Minerva Thame

Professor Thame is a Professor of Perinatal and Paediatric Medicine and a Consultant Paediatrician, Department of Child and Adolescent Health, at The UWI/UHWI. She is a former Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Mona, (2021-2025). She was the first woman to hold this position.

Althea Laing

Althea Laing is a pioneering educator and training/image consultant, recognised for her long-standing contribution to secondary education and youth development in Jamaica, as well as corporate image enhancement. She is also an advocate for women at risk and those susceptible to domestic abuse. Laing was the first Black Jamaican model to be featured on the cover of a major international magazine like Essence.

Cedella Marley

Cedella Marley is a global cultural ambassador, business leader, and philanthropist. She is well-known for rescuing and funding the Jamaica Women’s National Football Team (Reggae Girlz) as their Ambassador since 2014. More recently, she is known for her support of the Jamaica Basketball Association. Through 1Love.org, she partners with global organizations such as Food For The Poor for various causes including post-hurricane recovery in Jamaica.

Ionie Ramsay-Nelson

Ionie Ramsay-Nelson became an iconic figure in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), where she served for 40 years and 2 months before retiring at the rank of Superintendent of Police. She was the first woman police motorcyclist in the Western Hemisphere.

Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard

Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard is an elite international netball athlete and captain of Jamaica’s national team. She is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading players. She continues to set and break records. Notably, she is a 5-time Suncorp Super Netball Player of the Year and was named Netball Scoop’s World Best Netballer in 2021. In addition, her discipline and leadership have elevated Jamaica’s status in the global sport.

Rhonda Walker-Walters

Rhonda Walker-Walters is a seasoned youth development professional, educator and social intervention strategist with over 20 years of experience advancing youth empowerment, education, and social protection initiatives in Jamaica. She is a Distingished President within the Kiwanis movement.

Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson

Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson is an award-winning media personality, international event host, speaker, author, and social impact advocate whose voice, authenticity, and purpose-driven leadership have distinguished her as one of Jamaica’s most outstanding modern women. A former Miss Jamaica World (2025), Terri-Karelle’s journey is marked by intentional reinvention and excellence.

Hope Markes

Hope Markes is a community leader and social development advocate whose work focuses on grassroots empowerment, civic engagement, and sustainable community-building initiatives. Markes is the first Black woman and first Caribbean national to head the 110-year-old Kiwanis International service organization. As a result, she has inspired renewed confidence, leadership ambition and service across the region. She will assume official duties on October 1, 2026.

Carla Moore

Carla Moore is an accomplished artist, activist, academic and alchemist who has worked in personal and community transformation for nearly two decades. As a gender specialist, she lectures across the University of the West Indies more broadly, but makes her home at the IGDS Mona Unit. She has a deep love of the Caribbean and a profound desire to see the project of decolonization completed.

Nancy McLean

Nancy is a respected tourism stalwart whose leadership in food and beverage was second to none. At one time, she held both positions of Food & Beverage and Hotel Manager, the first woman to be appointed to that position. During her tenure, she was in charge of hosting numerous VIPs, among them, Her Majesty the Queen and the Pope on their visits to Jamaica. She is fluent in German.

A Collective Portrait of Purpose-Driven Leadership

Together, the 2026 honorees represent a powerful cross-section of women whose influence extends beyond titles or accolades. Their collective impact reflects Jamaica’s contribution to global conversations on leadership, culture, resilience, and social progress.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards are a national celebration and an international statement about the power of women.