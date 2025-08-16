Busta Rhymes: Honoring His Legacy at Caribbean Music Awards

NEW YORK, NY — With just two weeks remaining until the highly anticipated Caribbean Music Awards, the Caribbean Elite Group is excited to announce that legendary Jamaican-American artist Busta Rhymes will receive the Elite Icon honor. This prestigious award recognizes his significant influence on the music industry. It also celebrates his remarkable ability to blend his Caribbean heritage with mainstream hip-hop.

Busta Rhymes is not just an artist; he is a groundbreaking figure who breaks down barriers and inspires countless others. As a multi-platinum recording artist, electrifying performer, and visionary leader, his receipt of this accolade is not only well-deserved. It is also a testament to the lasting impact he has made in the world of music.

Caribbean Music Awards Host: Majah Hype

Multiculturalism, which celebrates the rich tapestry of Caribbean cultures through music and expression, will continue to be a focal point at the Caribbean Music Awards. The event will be hosted once again by the King of Caribbean Comedy, Majah Hype.

Expressing his excitement about returning as the host, he shared, “I’m beyond thrilled to be hosting the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards for another year! The energy, the talent, the culture—it’s going to be an unforgettable night! Get ready to expect the unexpected!”

Voice of the Caribbean Performers

The ongoing theme, “Voice of the Caribbean,” will come to life with an impressive lineup of performers. These include 3-time Caribbean Music Award winner Skinny Fabulous, 2-time Caribbean Music Award winners Lila Iké and Ding Dong. The lineup also features “Ring Finger” hitmaker Lady Lava and multi-million streamed artist Kranium.

Additionally, 2023 CMA Impact Award winner Chronic Law and the 2024 Artist of the Year Male (Reggae) winner Romain Virgo will be performing. The Trinidadian collective Full Blown and self-proclaimed “Bad Queen from Martinique” Maureen will also perform. Moreover, Konshens, known for his hits “Gal a Bubble” and “Bruk Off Yuh Back,” will also be performing. This talented group of artists promises an exciting array of performances, with more to be revealed for this year’s event.

Last week marked an exciting announcement celebrating incredible talent and dedication within the music community.

Caribbean Music Awards Honorees

The iconic Haitian Konpa band Carimi, the transformative Sizzla Youth Foundation, and the esteemed gospel powerhouse Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers are among those set to be honored. They join an impressive lineup that includes legends like Bounty Killer, Austin “Super Blue” Lyons, and Kerwin Du Bois.

Carimi will be recognized with the prestigious Legacy Award, a testament to their enduring influence on the music scene.

Sizzla Kalonji will accept the Humanitarian Award, shining a light on his remarkable efforts through the Sizzla Youth Foundation to uplift and inspire youth.

Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers will receive the Gospel Honors, celebrating her powerful contributions to gospel music.

Furthermore, Kerwin Du Bois will be celebrated with the Producer Honors, while Austin “Super Blue” Lyons will take home the Calypso Honors, honoring his vibrant contributions to the genre.

Bounty Killer will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his significant impact on the industry over the years.

Busta Rhymes will be awarded the Elite Icon honor, further solidifying his legendary status.

The third annual Caribbean Music Awards returns to the prestigious Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Tickets are now available at CaribMusicAwards.com.

Caribbean Music Awards Nominees

This year’s ceremony will spotlight over 200 nominees across 40+ categories. Leading nominees include Masicka and Shenseea with seven nominations each, followed closely by Patrice Roberts and Kes with six.

Other standout artists include Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium, each securing five nominations.

The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards promises a night of unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and global Caribbean pride.