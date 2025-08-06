TORONTO, Canada – It is official! Dancehall icon Bounty Killer and his management team touched down in Toronto just moments ago, marking his first visit to the city in over two decades. With a commanding presence and signature energy, Bounty emerged from the aircraft and declared, “T-Dot whey dey yah—and it naw go normal!”

Oasis Music Festival

The famous deejay will headline the Oasis Music Festival on August 23, 2025. The event will be at Markham Fairgrounds. He will join a strong lineup that includes Cham, Dexta Daps, and Mr. Killa.The festival promises a full-scale celebration of dancehall and soca culture, uniting fans from across Canada and beyond.

“2025 is turning out to be a special year for Bounty Killer,” said Paul ‘Bankie’ Giscombe, Bounty’s longtime manager, just moments after arriving. “With his return to the U.S. stage at a sold-out Barclays Center show on July 5 and now this historic trip back to Toronto after 20 years—it’s clear God has blessed Bounty and the team,” Bankie shared.

Toronto is home to almost four million people. This includes more than 500,000 Caribbean nationals. The city has been a major center for dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop music. Despite a two-decade absence, Bounty’s music has remained dominant in Canadian sound systems and airwaves.

Bounty Killer’s Hit Songs

Songs like Slow Motion, Fed Up, Copper Shot, “Living Dangerously” (with Barrington Levy) and the chart-topping “Hey Baby” with No Doubt have cemented his place in Canadian music culture. According to Music Metrics Vault, “Hey Baby” remains his most streamed song in Canada, with over 60 million plays. Other fan favorites include “WHERE YOU COME FROM” (featuring Buju Banton and Capleton).

Toronto’s dancehall legacy lives on with stars like Drake, Kardinal Offishall, Lexxicon, and Michie Mee. They all say dancehall has influenced their music. Now, the Warlord’s return adds new fuel to the city’s Jamaican fire.