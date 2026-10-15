Patrick Williams Elected NAJASO President

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Jamaican and Supportive Organizations has elected Patrick Williams president for the 2026-28 term. NAJASO prepares to mark its 50th anniversary and expand its work across the Jamaican diaspora.

Community Leader and Cultural Advocate

Williams, a community leader and cultural advocate with more than 30 years of experience in diaspora engagement, nonprofit leadership and community development, takes office at a pivotal point in the organization’s history.

He previously served 10 years as president of the Jamaica Awareness Association of California. During this time, he led medical, dental, surgical, educational and humanitarian initiatives in Jamaica and the United States.

Williams thanked NAJASO’s founders, former presidents, member organizations, board members and volunteers for sustaining the organization since 1977.

“I am deeply honored by the confidence that the membership has placed in me. I accept this responsibility with humility and gratitude,” Williams said.

Williams said his first priority is to meet with the executive team and board of directors to develop a strategic plan. This plan should protect NAJASO’s legacy while positioning the organization for growth and greater impact.

NAJASO’s 50th Anniversary

His agenda includes strengthening membership and expanding engagement across the United States. In addition, he is developing younger leaders and deepening collaboration among member organizations ahead of NAJASO’s 50th anniversary in 2027.

“NAJASO has a proud history of uniting Jamaicans, their friends and supporters in service to our homeland and our communities abroad,” Williams said. “I look forward to building on that foundation and working collaboratively to strengthen our organization as we approach this historic milestone.”

2026-28 Term Chairman of the Board

NAJASO also elected Dr. Binzie Roy Davidson, president and CEO of the Caribbean Cricket Club, chairman of the board. Davidson will work with Williams and the board on strategy and governance as the organization plans its anniversary celebration.

Davidson said his priorities include reinforcing NAJASO’s role as a leading umbrella organization for Jamaica and Jamaicans abroad while supporting education, heritage preservation and community development.

Planned initiatives include reestablishing the NAJASO Marcus Garvey Heritage Foundation, developing scholarships at the University of the West Indies and U.S. institutions, and continuing support for basic school rebuilding projects in Jamaica.

The new leadership team also plans to help member organizations grow and expand their community impact.

2026-28 Term Board Members

Other elected officers are Dr. Marcia Anderson-Esson of the West Indian Social Club, executive vice president. Derrick Harvey, a past president and Atlanta Jamaican Association member, is treasurer. Jennifer Asher of the Jamaica Nationals Association in Washington is executive secretary. Finally, Carol Williams of the Caribbean Cricket Club of Los Angeles Inc. is financial secretary.

NAJASO was conceived by the late Alfred Rattray, Jamaica’s fourth ambassador to the United States, and incorporated July 4, 1977, in Washington. This happened after representatives of Jamaican organizations from across the country met to form a national body.

The group was created to address issues affecting Jamaican communities in the United States. Plus, strengthen cooperation among diaspora organizations through regional, community-based leadership.

After building an early presence in the Midwest and East, NAJASO expanded west with support from Jamaican organizations in California. As a result, it became a tri-regional organization.

Its mission includes uniting Jamaicans and their supporters, strengthening communication among member organizations and supporting Jamaica’s development. It also aims to preserve Jamaican culture and promote the welfare of Jamaican and Caribbean communities across the United States.

Williams invited community organizations, professionals, leaders and supporters of Jamaica to become more involved in NAJASO’s work as the 50th anniversary approaches.