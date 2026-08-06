Royalton Hotels & Resorts Reopens Jamaica Properties

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados — Royalton Hotels & Resorts has reopened its Jamaica resorts following an extensive refresh. It also introduced The Soul of the Island Package, a seven-night experiential vacation designed for families at Royalton Negril and Royalton Blue Waters.

The package, created for two adults and two children, combines upgraded accommodations and private transfers. It also includes curated island experiences and family-focused amenities that highlight Jamaica’s culture, coastline and hospitality.

Guests are welcomed with VIP airport arrival service, including assistance through the arrival process and a private transfer to the resort. Adults receive a signature rum punch, while children are served tropical smoothies. Then, they travel to one of two participating properties:

Royalton Negril

Set near Seven Mile Beach, Royalton Negril offers ocean-view suites, Kids Club programming, a splash pad, nonmotorized water sports and family entertainment.

Royalton Blue Waters

Located about 30 minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, the renovated beachfront resort features family accommodations, a lazy river, pools, water features and access to a white-sand beach.

The package includes accommodations in a newly refreshed Diamond Club™ Luxury Presidential One-Bedroom Suite, featuring separate living and dining areas, outdoor space and upgraded amenities.

Diamond Club™ benefits include personalized butler service and access to exclusive lounge areas. Additionally, guests enjoy premium beverages and enhanced in-suite offerings.

Each day is designed around a mix of relaxation and family activities. Breakfast is delivered to the suite with local coffee. Moreover, guests have access to a reserved beachfront cabana serviced by a dedicated butler.

Parents can take part in hydrotherapy circuits and spa treatments, while children have private access to the resort splash pad. Afternoon tea with island-inspired flavors is served at the cabana.

Dining elements include priority reservations across Royalton restaurants and Jamaican culinary experiences. Guests also enjoy cocktails for adults, mocktails for children and a beachfront dinner with wine pairings and live Jamaican music.

Off-property experiences may include a tour focused on Jamaica’s reggae heritage, a visit to a historic rum distillery, an excursion to Dunn’s River Falls or a private sunset catamaran cruise along the coast.

Royalton’s butler team coordinates package details, including excursions and a private beach photography session. This allows families to customize the experience during their stay.

The Soul of the Island Package

Starting at $30,000, The Soul of the Island Package includes flights and seven nights in a Diamond Club™ Luxury Presidential One-Bedroom Suite. The stay features personalized butler service, VIP airport arrival and departure services, and private transfers.

Guests also benefit from curated dining experiences, daily afternoon tea and daily private beachfront cabanas. Moreover, they enjoy destination excursions, wellness experiences and Diamond Club™ privileges.

Adults-only Jamaica Collection Reopens

Royalton Hotels & Resorts also has reopened its adults-only Jamaica collection, including Royalton Hideaway Negril, Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters and Grand Lido Negril. The Soul of the Island Package is available only at Royalton Negril and Royalton Blue Waters.

Meanwhile, the adults-only resorts offer refreshed accommodations, dining and service for travelers seeking a separate Jamaica escape.

With the reopening, Royalton is positioning Jamaica as ready for families, couples and travelers returning to the island.