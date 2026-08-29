Gregory Isaacs’ Night Nurse Achieves Silver Certification

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Like any artist with a large catalog of songs, Gregory Isaacs had a signature track he had to perform in concert. That was Night Nurse, a steamy lovers rock ballad released by Island Records in 1982.

Co-produced by Isaacs and bass guitarist Errol “Flabba Holt” Carter, it was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry in 2023. This was for sales of over 200,000 copies in the United Kingdom.

The singer, who died in 2010, will receive a posthumous plaque from that organization on September 15. That presentation takes place during the Excellence in Music Ceremony scheduled for the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston.

Back 2 Da Future Music Limited, a London-based company operated by Kennedy Mensah, co-produced it. In addition, The Royalty Network Inc, which has offices in New York, is also a co-producer.

Isaacs’ family will also receive a silver plaque for his Night Nurse album which was certified in 2021 for sales of over 60,000 in the UK. As well as Grammy certificates for four albums nominated for Best Reggae Grammys. Those are Mr. Cool, Private and Confidential, Brand New Me and Gregory Isaacs and King Isaac — Isaacs Meets Isaac.

June Isaacs, Isaacs’ wife, said the accolades are testament to her husband’s timeless songs.

“It truly is an incredibly proud moment to see Gregory’s contribution to music being acknowledged at such a prestigious level. Gregory’s songs have stood the test of time, and it resonated with the audience then and continues to be appreciated by the newer generations,” she told South Florida Caribbean News.

The Cool Ruler

Night Nurse was one of the songs that made Isaacs one of the most popular reggae artists in the UK. He earned the nickname “The Cool Ruler” with his laid-back delivery on ballads like “Soon Forward,” “Tune In,” and “Love is Overdue.”

Since his death, June Isaacs established the Gregory Isaacs Foundation which has donated funds to schools and a facility that treats people suffering from substance abuse.

It also endorsed a musical on the singer’s life which opened in the UK in May, 2025. And a biography that was released in April this year.