Independent Record Company Showcases Jamaican Artists

PHILADELPHIA – Before social media, the independent record company helped expose Jamaican reggae artists to the American market. Their numbers have dwindled, but producers like Earl Messam are still proudly carrying the banner.

Messam has operated Wildfire Records in Philadelphia for over 30 years. Typical of Jamaican ‘indie’ labels, he works with veteran artists and upcoming acts.

That mix of experience and youth dominates the four albums Wildfire Records released in 2025. They are Champion in Action, Champion Album, Ready fi de World and All Star Album.

“It’s a good thing to work with some of the older artists, ‘cause them don’t give a lotta trouble. An’ wi have some young artists working with right now that I’m really excited about,” said Messam.

Roland Burrell

One of the veterans he works with is Roland Burrell, a singer best known for the songs, Stormy Night and Johnny Dollar. Burrell hails from Clarendon, which is also Messam’s home parish.

Doniki

Another seasoned act who recorded many songs for Wildfire Records is Doniki, a talented singer-songwriter who died in Jamaica in 2016. Messam met him in Kingston during the early 1980s and saw his potential.

“Doniki is a master of writing! Trust mi, him was one of the best songwriters in Jamaica,” he said.

An album by Doniki is one of the projects Wildfire Records has in the works for 2026. There are also more compilation albums in the works, featuring the blend of seasoned and upcoming acts the label is known for.

Messam moved to Kingston in his early teens and got involved in the music business by operating a small record store. Prior to migration to Philadelphia, he established ties with artists like Burrell who records regularly for Wildfire Records.

Most of the overseas reggae labels in the 1970s and 1980s, were based in the United States and United Kingdom. The best known of these are VP Records in Queens, New York and Trojan Records in London.