Building Back Jamaica Strong: Diaspora in Action – USA & Canada
Join Marlon Hill and a distinguished panel of officials and community leaders from the United States and Canada for a critical discussion on the ongoing relief efforts in response to Hurricane Melissa.
This special broadcast, “Building Back Jamaica Strong: Diaspora in Action – USA & Canada,” brings together Jamaican High Commissioners, Consul Generals, and Diaspora Representatives to provide the latest updates and outline ways the Jamaican diaspora can contribute to rebuilding efforts.
Event Overview
Hurricane Melissa has left a significant impact on communities across Jamaica. In the wake of this disaster, official relief initiatives are in full force. Our panel will share firsthand updates on government-organized responses, the challenges faced, and the strategies being implemented to restore affected areas.
How the Diaspora Can Help
Members of the Jamaican diaspora in the USA and Canada play a vital role in the recovery process. During this broadcast, you will learn about:
- Current needs and priorities for relief and rebuilding in Jamaica
- Official channels and trusted organizations for donations and aid
- Volunteer opportunities, both remote and on-site
- How community groups can coordinate fundraising, supply drives, and awareness campaigns
- Stories of resilience and hope from those directly involved in the relief efforts
Panelists Include:
- Marlon Hill – Community Leader and Host
- Jamaican High Commissioners (USA & Canada)
- Consul Generals
- Leaders from Jamaican Diaspora Organizations
- Community Advocates and Volunteers
Get Involved
Your support is essential. Whether you’re part of a community organization, a concerned individual, or a business leader, there are many ways to make a difference. Join the conversation to find out how you can contribute your time, resources, and expertise to help Jamaica recover and rebuild stronger than ever.
For more information and to receive broadcast updates, please contact your local Jamaican Consulate or visit the official event page.
Together, let’s show the strength and unity of the Jamaican diaspora. Let’s build back Jamaica strong!