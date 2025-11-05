Join Marlon Hill and a distinguished panel of officials and community leaders from the United States and Canada for a critical discussion on the ongoing relief efforts in response to Hurricane Melissa.

This special broadcast, “Building Back Jamaica Strong: Diaspora in Action – USA & Canada,” brings together Jamaican High Commissioners, Consul Generals, and Diaspora Representatives to provide the latest updates and outline ways the Jamaican diaspora can contribute to rebuilding efforts.

Event Overview

Hurricane Melissa has left a significant impact on communities across Jamaica. In the wake of this disaster, official relief initiatives are in full force. Our panel will share firsthand updates on government-organized responses, the challenges faced, and the strategies being implemented to restore affected areas.

How the Diaspora Can Help

Members of the Jamaican diaspora in the USA and Canada play a vital role in the recovery process. During this broadcast, you will learn about:

Current needs and priorities for relief and rebuilding in Jamaica

Official channels and trusted organizations for donations and aid

Volunteer opportunities, both remote and on-site

How community groups can coordinate fundraising, supply drives, and awareness campaigns

Stories of resilience and hope from those directly involved in the relief efforts

Panelists Include:

Marlon Hill – Community Leader and Host

Jamaican High Commissioners (USA & Canada)

Consul Generals

Leaders from Jamaican Diaspora Organizations

Community Advocates and Volunteers

Get Involved

Your support is essential. Whether you’re part of a community organization, a concerned individual, or a business leader, there are many ways to make a difference. Join the conversation to find out how you can contribute your time, resources, and expertise to help Jamaica recover and rebuild stronger than ever.

For more information and to receive broadcast updates, please contact your local Jamaican Consulate or visit the official event page.

Together, let’s show the strength and unity of the Jamaican diaspora. Let’s build back Jamaica strong!