Jamaican-American Marcia Barry-Smith Wins Lifetime Achievement Awards

Habitat for Humanity of Broward Wins Three Awards FORT LAUDERDALE – Habitat for Humanity of Broward captured three Non-Profit Awards at the 9th Annual Community Care Plan Non-Profit Award ceremony on February 22, 2019. The event was presented by the Signature Grand in Davie and hosted by 2-1-1 Broward. Marcia Barry-Smith, Director of Community Outreach and Program […]