MPE Caribbean Report – July 10, 2020

North Miami’s Mayor Recognizes HACCOF’S Under 40 Haitian-American Young Professionals

NORTH MIAMI – Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami, proudly congratulates the Young Haitian American Professionals’ (YoPros) “Top 20 Under 40” Class of 2020. The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF) announced the finalists Friday, July 3. Each year, HACCOF selects young people of Ha itian heritage, distinguished for their outstanding professional achievements […]