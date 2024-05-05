New Buju Banton, Capleton Collab Released Featuring Boston’s Reggae Artist, BL The Hook Slayer

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Over 250k views have racked up on a new video on YouTube with Capleton, Buju Banton, and Bostonian reggae artist BL the Hook Slayer.

The song titled “This is How We Roll” is currently receiving heavy rotation in Jamaica on the island’s number one IrieFm. DJ Lollipop, DJ Smurf, DJ Kaz, Digital Chris, and ZipFm’s ZJ Diamond have the song in heavy rotation in their playlist. The song is being marketed by Contractor Music Marketing.

Buju in Miami

Buju Banton is enjoying a resurgence in his career with his return to the United States. He was recently in the company of DJ Khaled and Rohan Marley.

Upcoming Capelton Performances

Capleton recently returned to Jamaica after performances in Barbados and Chile. Capleton has performances coming up at the St Kitts Music Festival with Mary J. Blige as well as The City Splash Festival in the UK with Shenseea and Busy Signal. Capleton is also preparing for his concert in St. Mary on Aug 5th called “St Mary Mi Come From” at the Grey’s Inn Sports Complex.