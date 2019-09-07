All about the Love and Harmony Cruise

What comes to mind when you hear the words “love and harmony”? A combination of affection, happiness and joy.

The reason why a Jamaican cruise ship is named Love and Harmony Cruise is the same as above. Love and Harmony cruise is an annual, reggae music cruise that sails to various Caribbean islands. The cruise first sailed in the year 2017 and since then it has sailed for the sole reason of bringing family, friends and loved ones out from the mist of the world.

Love and Harmony cruise is a getaway perfect to enjoy music along with the likes of beaches and the ocean.

Inclusive of all the fun and relaxation

A cruise cannot be just about music and the ocean. The Love and Harmony cruise includes many other first-class amenities that make it a special cruise. It has special ocean-view cabins, balcony and suite that sets standards for modern luxury.

For the relaxation hours, the cruise has The Persian Garden, SpaClub, outdoor pool, the lawn club and rooftop terrace. Fitness freaks are also not forgotten as the ship has a facilitated Fitness Center for all sizes and shapes of the body.

For the best chilling out times, the cruise has a number of styled bars and lounges like the Martini Bar, Cellar Masters, Pool & Mast Bar etc. The sunset bar and the Constellation Lounge let you enjoy the exotic evening sky with the drink of your choice. Not to forget, The BlueChip Club is also available for all the people who love to indulge in the casino games.

Another aspect that is a must for enjoyment is the accompaniment of delicious food. The ship offers an amazing array of speciality restaurants and cafes that can serve you with almost anything you ask for. The main restaurant itself offers a plethora of global dishes that change nightly to keep up the excitement in the menu. Other than that the cruise has Oceanview Cafe, Luminae dining, AquaSpa Cafe and many more to serve you the plate of flavourful dishes.

Love and Harmony cruise 2020

With 2019 half-way down, the bookings and news for the next cruise scheduled in 2020 are already in talks. The 2019 cruise was a spectacular experience for the voyagers. The hype for the 2020 cruise is high up the sky with a great ocean route, fabulous artist line-up and all the amenities provided by the cruise.

The cruise of 2020 is destined to move across the wonderful summer destinations of Miami, Florida – Ocho Rios Jamaica – Bahamas. However, the biggest attraction for all the voyagers will be the amazing artist line-up which has only gone more attractive with time. This 6 Days – 5 nights voyage will have artists like Wayne Wonder, Nadine Sutherland, Cocoa Tea, Beres Hammond, The Manhattans and Beenie Man & many more. A still being updated list had the latest inclusion of the famous dancehall and reggae musician, Buju Banton , and this has got the fans even more excited about the cruise.

The Love and Harmony cruise is a life-time experience.

