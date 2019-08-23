Reggae Fans Ready to Sail with Buju Banton on Love and Harmony Cruise 2020
Message from Buju Banton on the Love & Harmony Cruise 2020
Love and Harmony Sailing Monday April 6th – Saturday April 11th, 2020 Onboard the Celebrity Infinity 6 Days 5 Nights
Performing Live on Love & Harmony Cruise 2020:
- Beres Hammond
- Buju Banton
- Nadine Sutherland
- Wayne Wonder
- Coco Tea
- Beenie Man
Sailing from Miami, FL – Ocho Rios, Jamaica ~ Nassau, Bahamas
