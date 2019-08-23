By August 23, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Reggae Fans Ready to Sail with Buju Banton on Love and Harmony Cruise 2020

Message from Buju Banton on the Love & Harmony Cruise 2020

Love and Harmony Sailing Monday April 6th – Saturday April 11th, 2020 Onboard the Celebrity Infinity 6 Days 5 Nights

Performing Live on Love & Harmony Cruise 2020:
  • Beres Hammond
  • Buju Banton
  • Nadine Sutherland
  • Wayne Wonder
  • Coco Tea
  • Beenie Man

Sailing from Miami, FL  – Ocho Rios, Jamaica ~ Nassau, Bahamas

