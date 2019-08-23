Reggae Fans Ready to Sail with Buju Banton on Love and Harmony Cruise 2020

Virgin Islander Heroes Honored by Carnival Cruise Line, WICO and Local Officials

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Virgin Islander heroes Kashief Hamilton and Randolph Donovan, Jr. were honored today by Carnival Cruise Line, The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) and local officials for rescuing a wheelchair-bound cruise passenger who accidentally fell off the WICO dock on St. Thomas last week. The two men were acknowledged in […]