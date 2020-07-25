MPE Caribbean Report – July 24, 2020
Marketplace Excellence (MPE) Caribbean Report for July 24, 2020
CHTA Celebrates the Life of Iconic Caribbean Hotelier, Heinz Simonitsch
Tributes pour in following the passing of Professor Heinz Simonitsch, CD MIAMI – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) saluted legendary hotelier Professor Heinz Simonitsch, CD, who passed away over the weekend, as the foremost pioneer of sustainable tourism development in the region. “Professor Heinz was a pioneer in the industry in so many […]
