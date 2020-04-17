Haitian American Elected Officials Informational Video on COVID 19

The National Haitian-American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) a network that consists of Haitian descent elected and appointed public officials in the US.

This video is about the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Haitian-American experts such as Haitian Epidemiology & Infectious Diseases Specialist and a Family Medical Doctor discuss the origin of COVID-19, What you need to know about the virus, How the Illness impacts your body, and answer questions.