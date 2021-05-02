Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP Awarded the Prestigious Ring Certification

[MIAMI] – Hamilton Miller & Birthisel is proud to receive the Recognizing Inclusion for the Next Generation (RING) Certification. This achievement is awarded to organizations demonstrating an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Recognizing Inclusion for the Next Generation (RING) offers a new gold standard to identify, promote, and celebrate qualifying organizations. RING demonstrates its support of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Specifically by introducing a unique certification program for companies who share their commitment.

“We are honored to receive the certification and proud of the diverse, inclusive team that inspires us daily and is a huge contributor to our success.” Said HM&B partner Jerry Hamilton.

While acknowledgment in the form of MBE/WBE and other certifications has historically – and importantly – focused on organizations with a particular percentage of women or minority ownership. RING moves organizations to the next level. This includes a broader perspective. Championing a variety of initiatives that reflect meaningful progress toward diversity, inclusion, equity, and allyship.

RING recognizes efforts and achievements through a wide lens that encourages and rewards diverse-owned companies. In addition to their allies for their support of DE&I efforts within their organizations.