Hard Rock Live Hosts ‘Stay Strong Jamaica’ Concert

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 1 Oliver Mair, Olivia Babsy Grange, David Hoenemeyer
Hard Rock Live: Oliver Mair, Olivia Babsy Grange, David Hoenemeyer
At the “Stay Strong Jamaica” press conference at Seminole Hard Hotel & Casino Hollywood. L-R: Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair; Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange; and Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming David Hoenemeyer. | Photo Courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Hollywood, Fla.   – Hard Rock Live to host “Stay Strong Jamaica,” a special benefit concert at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. The event at Hard Rock Live will unite some of Jamaica’s most influential and beloved artists. They will support Hurricane Melissa disaster relief and long-term rebuilding across the island.

Tickets are on sale now at www.myHRL.com. Doors open one hour before showtime at Hard Rock Live. Additional fees may apply.

Live Performances

The event will feature performances by Shaggy, Julian Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Inner Circle, Third World, Wailers, I-Octane, Etana, Tee Jay, Shuga, Ernie Smith, Mykal Rose, Chalice, Brick and Lace, Ed Robinson and more, bringing together reggae, dancehall, and Caribbean music legends for one powerful night of unity and healing at Hard Rock Live.

All net proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go to Jamaica. This is through Jamaica’s Promise, the chosen beneficiary of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation. The funds will support urgent needs like housing, infrastructure repair, and humanitarian aid.

Hard Rock Live Stay Strong Jamaica

Global Support

“Stay Strong Jamaica represents the extraordinary spirit of our people and the unwavering support of our global community,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness.  “We are deeply grateful to the artists, the organizers, and every person who contributes to this event.  After the initial shock of the widespread devastation, we have now shifted our focus to recovery mode.  Given the magnitude of the damage, there is little doubt that it will be a long and arduous journey.  But together we will rebuild stronger than before.”

Resilience of Jamaican Culture

“This concert is more than a fundraising effort.  It is a reminder of the resilience of our culture and the unity of our diaspora,” said Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.  “Every dollar raised will directly support families, communities, and essential services impacted by Hurricane Melissa.  The “Stay Strong Jamaica” Concert is yet another manifestation of our music, reggae music, providing the opium for soothing our pain and for being the bridge to take us over troubled waters.”

Hard Rock’s Deep Connection to Jamaica

David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming (on behalf of Hard Rock Heals Foundation), said, “Hard Rock has a deep connection to Jamaica — its culture, its music, and its people. At Hard Rock Live, hosting “Stay Strong Jamaica” is an honor and a responsibility we take to heart.  We are proud that 100 percent of net proceeds will directly benefit recovery efforts, helping families and communities rebuild with hope and dignity.” 

 

