Janice McIntosh Aims for Smarter Future in Global Jamaica Diaspora Council

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican-born community leader and strategic communicator Janice McIntosh has officially announced her candidacy for Advisory Chair, Southern United States, for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC).

With the campaign theme “Stronger Ties, Smarter Future,” McIntosh’s mission is to unite Jamaicans across all generations and Southern U.S. states. This includes areas from Florida to Texas, the Carolinas to Arizona, through innovation, technology, and collaboration.

“Day 1 is about action — listening, connecting, and moving forward together,” said McIntosh. “This campaign isn’t just about me — it’s about us — Jamaicans across the South who believe in unity, progress, and purpose. I want to ensure that every Jamaican, whether born on the island or abroad, feels included in shaping Jamaica’s future.”

A Lifetime of Diaspora Leadership

A Kingston-born leader, McIntosh has spent her professional life bridging communities and empowering Jamaicans abroad. For over 11 years, she served as the Chief Representative for a multinational Jamaican financial institution, promoting Jamaican enterprise and connecting clients across the United States.

Her extensive community involvement includes serving as:

President, Immaculate Conception High School Alumnae Association – Florida Chapter

President, Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF)

Board Member, Jamaica–USA Chamber of Commerce

Board Member, Florida International University (FIU) Alumni Circle

Graduate, Leadership Broward Class XLIII

Mandate: Connection, Contribution, and Collaboration

McIntosh’s mandate centers on inclusion and empowerment. Her focus is on creating opportunities for Jamaicans across generations and states to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“My focus is to make sure that our Diaspora is not only seen but heard — and that we leverage our influence, skills, and networks to uplift Jamaica while strengthening our communities here in the U.S.,” said McIntosh.

A Call to Action: Register and Be Counted

McIntosh is urging all Jamaicans across the Southern United States to register now at connectmeja.com to participate in the upcoming elections for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.