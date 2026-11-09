Jamaica Consul Urges Support for JAMLEO Scholarships

NEW YORK — Jamaica’s consul general in New York is calling on the Jamaican diaspora and corporate donors to expand a scholarship program run by Jamaican American police officers. He says it should help more students than ever as the island marks 65 years of independence in 2027.

Consul General Oliver Mair made the appeal Friday, Nov. 6, at the Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization’s fourth annual Scholarship and Awards Gala at Floral Terrace in Floral Park, New York.

“What better way to mark Jamaica 65 than by helping more students in Jamaica than ever before?” Mair said, urging individuals, churches, alumni associations and businesses to sponsor scholarships or donate.

Why Grade 11 scholarships matter

Mair said the JAMLEO scholarships are especially important for students entering Grade 11. At this grade, Jamaican high school students choose exam subjects and begin shaping career paths.

Costs for families also climb at that stage, he said, including exam fees, textbooks, uniforms, transportation and meals.

“This scholarship lifts that burden. It lets a young person focus on the books instead of the bills,” Mair said, adding that children know when money problems keep them out of school.

He said the program tells students that Jamaicans living and working in New York believe in their potential. They will also invest in their success.

A call for long-term impact

Mair urged JAMLEO to make the scholarship effort a lasting commitment, not a one-time gift. He suggested reviewing its impact in five years, with schools and communities reporting on the difference the awards have made.

Praise for JAMLEO officers and NYPD ties

Mair commended JAMLEO members for their service to New York City and their ongoing ties to Jamaica. He said members go beyond their police duties by mentoring young people and supporting families in hard times. Furthermore, they strengthen relations between the New York Police Department and the Jamaican community.

He also cited the group’s cultural outreach, including its annual Heritage Night marking Jamaica’s independence and its presence at Jamaican and Caribbean community events across the city.

Recalling his first meeting with JAMLEO’s leadership after arriving in New York, Mair said he was struck by the group’s focus on people rather than titles.

“The Consulate sees your work, we value this partnership, and we are proud of you,” he said.

Honorees and guests

Among the evening’s honorees was Deputy Superintendent of Police Garnett H. Sappleton of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, who received the JAMLEO Leadership Award.

Guests included NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, JAMLEO President Lt. Danae McFarlane, senior police officials and members of the Jamaican American community.

Mair thanked the gala committee and urged JAMLEO to keep serving both Jamaica and New York.

“JAMLEO, you make Jamaica proud. You make New York proud,” he said.