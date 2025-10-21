How to Get Involved in the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Elections

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and its youth division, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC), symbolize Jamaica’s ongoing commitment to enhance ties with its overseas communities. These entities succeed the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board (DAB). They were established to enhance the mechanisms of engagement. Moreover, they aim to align with the strategic goals, pillars, and focus areas outlined in the National Diaspora Policy.

The Role of the GJDYC

The GJDYC serves as a crucial platform for young Jamaicans in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. It empowers youth to contribute to national development. This effort helps shape the future of Jamaica’s global relationships, which is pivotal for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council’s mission.

Members of the GJDYC act as youth representatives, advising the Government on Diaspora matters, and working to strengthen connections between second, third, and fourth generation Jamaicans and their ancestral homeland, as supported by the initiatives of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.

Step 1: Register to Vote

To vote in the upcoming GJDC and GJDYC elections, you must first register as a voter. The process is straightforward. It ensures that every eligible member of the Jamaican Diaspora can participate in decisions impacting the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and its functions.

Verify Eligibility: Confirm that you are a Jamaican living in the Diaspora (outside Jamaica) and meet any age or residency requirements as specified by the GJDC or GJDYC.

GJDYC Elections : Eligible voters must be between 18 and 35 years old. GJDC Elections : Eligible voters must be 18 years or older.



Locate the Registration Portal : Visit the official Global Jamaica Diaspora Council website or the Jamaican Embassy/Consulate website in your region for voter registration details.

: Visit the official Global Jamaica Diaspora Council website or the Jamaican Embassy/Consulate website in your region for voter registration details. Fill Out the Registration Form : Complete the online or paper registration form with your full name, contact information, country of residence, and any required identification details (such as a passport or other proof of Jamaican heritage).

: Complete the online or paper registration form with your full name, contact information, country of residence, and any required identification details (such as a passport or other proof of Jamaican heritage). Submit Your Registration : Follow the instructions to submit your completed form. You may receive a confirmation email or reference number.

: Follow the instructions to submit your completed form. You may receive a confirmation email or reference number. Stay Informed: Monitor your email or the official GJDC/GJDYC website for updates about the election date, candidate lists, and voting instructions.

Step 2: Nominate a Candidate

Nominating a candidate is a strong way to influence the leadership of the Jamaican Diaspora. This is especially true within the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.

Review Nomination Criteria: Each Council may have specific requirements for candidates, such as age, Jamaican heritage, and demonstrated involvement with the community. Identify a Suitable Candidate: Consider individuals who are committed, visionary, and dedicated to advocating for the Diaspora’s interests within the scope of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council. Prepare the Nomination Documents: Collect the necessary information about your nominee, including their biography, achievements, and contact details. Some Councils may require a personal statement or endorsement letters. Submit the Nomination: Use the official nomination form available on the GJDC/GJDYC or Jamaican Embassy website. Complete and submit all required materials before the nomination deadline. Follow Up: Stay in contact with election officials for confirmation of your nomination and information about the next steps.

Voter Registration and Candidate Nominations: Open from October 15 to November 16, 2025.

Nominee’s Declaration

The nominee must be a citizen of Jamaica or of Jamaican heritage (by birth, descent, naturalization, or lineage).

The nominee must be qualified to be an elector.

The nominee must meet the eligibility criteria defined in Section 5 of the Election Process for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.

All nominees must acknowledge that any false declarations will result in the nullification of their candidacy and election. The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council takes candidacy vetting seriously.

Elections are scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 13, 2025.

ConnectMeJa App: Staying Connected

The ConnectMeJa app is an essential tool for Jamaicans abroad, ensuring that the diaspora remains closely linked to home. The app offers cultural updates, news, community networking, and access to services. It keeps the global Jamaican community engaged and informed. Through ConnectMeJa, Jamaicans around the world can continue to play a vital role in the nation’s growth and development.

Diaspora Engagement

The establishment of the GJDC and GJDYC marks a significant evolution in Jamaica’s approach to diaspora engagement. By providing opportunities for representation, participation, and connection. These councils, under the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, ensure that Jamaicans worldwide remain an active and integral part of the nation’s future.