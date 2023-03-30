Jamaican Women of Florida Elects New Board with Janice McIntosh As New Incoming President

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) elected its new Board of Directors with Janice McIntosh as the new head of the ten-year organization. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting was held at the Broward Library in Pembroke Pines with about 50 members in attendance. The voting, all done by electronic ballot started at midnight on March 23 and culminated at 1:30pm at the AGM.

Janice McIntosh Profile

President Janice McIntosh is the immediate past Vice President, and also a founding member of the organization which was started in 2013. She has a decorated list of leadership positions in South Florida as an active member of the community. Among them, she was the Chief Representative Officer for JN Bank, a position she held for 11 years in the Fort Lauderdale Office. During that time, she was a board member with the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC). Plus, the Jamaica Legacy Foundation and the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she was also president of the Immaculate Conception High School South Florida Alumni chapter. A graduate of Florida International University (FIU), she is a past board member of the Alumni chapter, and continues to be active in many organizations and charities.

Her work in the community earned her the title of Woman of Distinction given by the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce. Best of all, a citation written naming March 13 2014, Janice McIntosh Day in the City of Lauderhill.

JWOF Board

As the newly minted President succeeding outgoing President Dr. Monique Blake-Roswell, she will be supported by her new Board namely:

Vice President – Aisha King-Rainford;

Secretary – Jasmine Barnes;

Treasurer – Pauline Foster;

Director-at -Large – Andrea Hall;

Director – at – Large (legal) – Debbie Dickenson, Esq;

NexGen Director – Lori-Ann Barnett

“I am honored to serve as the next President of the Jamaican Women of Florida. Over the past 10 years we have given back to the local community here in South Florida, and to Melody House, our primary charity in Jamaica. My hope is to expand our membership base here in Florida, and getting Jamaican women to join our organization so we can do more work across the State. Our organization embodies sisterhood & service and that’s what we are all about” stated Mrs. McIntosh.

To learn more about JWOF click here and sign up to become a member.

Women’s Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Fundraiser

JWOF also awards scholarships annually, to Jamaican-American female students entering a 4-year university. Two students will be awarded this year at the annual Women Empowerment Conference. The conference will be held on Saturday, April 22nd at the Marriott Hotel in Coral Springs. Further details on the conference can be obtained here.