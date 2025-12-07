PM Holness Hails Late Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson as “The Consummate Public Servant”

Englewood, New Jersey — Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness delivered a moving tribute to the late Alsion Roach Wilson, Jamaica’s late Consul General to New York. He praised her as a model of public service, sacrifice, and steadfast leadership. Addressing a capacity congregation at the Community Baptist Church of Englewood, the Prime Minister remembered Wilson as “a good steward, a dependable servant of the people.” Her strength and leadership shone brightest in challenging times.

“Alsion can only be described as a good steward, a dependable servant of the people. She excelled in moments of crisis, when leadership matters,” Holness told mourners, calling her a pillar of reliability and dedication. Holness emphasized that Wilson’s impact was rooted not only in her achievements but also in the personal sacrifices she made in her commitment to Jamaica and its Diaspora. “She is an example to all public servants and public officers. She sacrificed a lot and I’m here today to pay respect to her as a person, but I’m also here to pay respect to her sacrifice. She wanted to serve,” he said.

Order of Distinction, in the Rank of Commander

Earlier this year, Wilson was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander, one of Jamaica’s national honors recognizing service of the highest order. In a poignant moment during the service, Prime Minister Holness presented the CD insignia to her husband, Omar Wilson, marking her final salute from the Government of Jamaica.

Revolutionizing the Consulate

Accompanying the Prime Minister was Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who delivered a heartfelt tribute outlining the transformative nature of Wilson’s tenure.

“To say that her tenure was revolutionary is an understatement. CG Wilson has redefined the role. Alsion was always in pursuit of excellence,” Johnson-Smith said. He noted that Wilson reshaped the expectations and reach of The Consulate General in New York.

A Legacy Celebrated Across Sectors

Tributes also poured in from leaders across diplomacy, business, and public service. These reflections showcased Wilson’s broad influence and deep connections.

Jeremiah Hyacinth , Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps

, Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps Willem “Hans” Humes , Chairman & CEO, Greylock Capital

, Chairman & CEO, Greylock Capital Greg Fisher , Managing Director, Jefferies Financial Group

, Managing Director, Jefferies Financial Group U.S. Representative Yvette D. Clarke, of New York’s 9th Congressional District

Each speaker highlighted Wilson’s tireless work ethic, her mastery of diplomacy, and her championing of Caribbean communities throughout the Tri-State area.

Personal Loss, Professional Admiration

Valeriee Gray, Esq.

Close friend Valerie Gray, Esq., shared her grief with South Florida Caribbean News, describing Wilson as irreplaceable.

“I am suffering immense loss from her life, her spirit, her presence. I don’t think there’ll be anyone like her. She was a force to be reckoned with and I pray that she is resting in peace with her Savior.”

Christopher Chaplain

Christopher Chaplain, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, reflected on their shared journey into the foreign service.

“We were appointed in the same year, 2019…and we formed a tight professional bond. We had similar banking backgrounds, so entering the foreign service, we would see things in a similar light, so I’m gonna miss her.”

Consul General Oliver Mair

In attendance from Miami, Consul General Oliver Mair paid tribute to Wilson’s influence and her tireless service to the Diaspora.

“The whole community will miss her. It’s still hard to believe she’s no longer with us. Her memory will live on in the solid work she has done over the years.”

Lawman Lynch

New York City Council candidate Lawman Lynch remembered Wilson as a dynamic presence in civic life.

“CG Wilson was the first official to support me when I announced my candidacy. She has left very difficult shoes to fill. She took Brand Jamaica to another level. The Diaspora will be eternally grateful for her contributions.”

A Send-Off Befitting Her Service

The three-hour celebration of life blended reverence, remembrance, and gratitude – an emotional farewell mirroring her devotion to community, family, and nation. The service, steeped in tributes and reflections, served as both a memorial and a testament to a life lived in selfless service to Jamaica and its people.

Alsion Roach Wilson leaves behind a legacy defined by excellence, compassion, and unwavering commitment. All these qualities, as Prime Minister Holness affirmed, make her “the consummate public servant.”