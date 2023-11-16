Help Jamaica Medical Mission of NJ Lauded by Consul General Alsion Wilson

NEW JERSEY – Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Alsion Wilson has lauded the New Jersey based Help Jamaica Medical Mission for providing health services to the underserved in New Jersey and Jamaica.

I wish to express the gratitude of the Jamaican government and its diaspora for the invaluable role played by the Help Jamaica Medical Mission in enhancing the wellbeing of our citizens, the Consul General said.

In delivering the keynote at the organization’s 13th annual black tie gala, at the Hanover Manor in New Jersey on Saturday the 11th of November, Ms. Wilson said that the passion, dedication and achievements of the members of the organization, resonate deeply with our collective aspirations.

She said by nurturing this bond and collaboration we can aspire to achieve a healthier future for all Jamaicans.

Consul General Wilson said that despite the challenges in the health sectors of both Jamaica and the United States, The Help Jamaica Medical Mission has shined as a beacon of hope, constantly serving to make health care accessible to those in need.

Wilson said each mission, each act of service and every act of kindness, reverberates, making a significant difference in the lives of our people.

In addition, Consul General Wilson told the New Jersey Group, that their unwavering dedication to health care, mirrors the resilience and warmth of their Jamaican heritage.

It is the tireless effort of organizations such as yours that fortifies the bonds of out Jamaican diaspora, ensuring that the love of our homeland transcends borders and oceans Consul General Wilson said.

President of Help Jamaica Medical Mission, Dr. Robert Clarke, who was recently honoured by the Government of Jamaica, pointed out that the organization was established in 2010 to help the low income, underserved and medically disadvantaged communities in both Jamaica and New Jersey.

Dr Clarke said, “To date we have been to most parishes and served over 60,000 patients and have donated medical equipment and supplies to a number of hospitals in Jamaica.” I am happy to report that we have made our first medical mission to Jamaica since the pandemic, treating over four thousand patients in seven different areas across the island.”

Community Service Awards

The organization used the opportunity of the gala to recognize six persons with community service awards. Those awarded were Patrick Reid, Sonia Goodrich, Dr. Mercy Otieno Dr. Andrew Baddoo, Dr. Lucy Ankrah, and Dr. Leon Dick.