SOUTH FLORIDA – An open letter to the Biden Administration about Haiti’s Intervention from the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) and FANM In Action.

Dear President Biden and Secretary Blinken,

The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) and FANM in Action write to strongly oppose your Administration’s proposed international military intervention in Haiti.

Any military intervention supporting Haiti’s corrupt, repressive, unelected regime will likely exacerbate its current political crisis to a catastrophic one. It will further entrench the regime, deepening Haiti’s political crisis while generating significant civilian casualties and migration pressure. If the U.S. is genuinely interested in stabilizing the political situation to avoid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Haiti, it will start by ceasing to prop up the corrupt government and allow the emergence of a consensus transitional government with the legitimacy to decide how the international community can contribute.

The current unconstitutional de-facto government, led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has been ineffective and inept in governing and providing basic security to protect vulnerable Haitians. This regime has dismantled Haiti’s democratic structures while facilitating and conceding control of the country to many gang leaders. The PHTK governments did not run a fair or timely election. They have created a prevalent culture of corruption that deprives the government of the necessary funds to support the Haiti National Police and provide basic governmental services to the Haitian population. At least 21 Haitian officials linked to the PHTK Party faceinternational sanctions for corruption or ongoing gang violence in Haiti. Harvard Law School and several Haitian human rights groupsconcluded in their 2021 study that many Haitian government officials have colluded with allied gangs to attack opposition neighborhoods, and their constant attacks have contributed significantly to widespread and politically motivated gang violence that constitutes crimes against humanity. For example, many gangs are currently operating in Haiti and controlling the country with the support of PHTK officials. The gang operations have displaced over 150,000 people due to their constant violence. PHTK corruption has looted Haiti’s entire economy: inflation has exceeded 20% for three years, and over half of all Haitians face hunger, including over 100,000 children facingsevere malnutrition. As a result, many capable and vulnerable Haitians are fleeing the country to avoid political persecution.

Aletter from at least 60 Haitian organizations and individuals to the African Union urges the rejection of the de-facto regime’s call for assistance from the international community to send foreign forces to Haiti. Many Haitians oppose any foreign intervention, and such a proposal is unlikely to gain any popular support to pursue gangs entrenched in neighborhoods affiliated with the de-facto regime. They will likely engage in significant firefights in hostile, densely-packed urban neighborhoods, leading tosignificant civilian casualties.

The U.S. must immediately stop propping up the unconstitutional de facto regime to stabilize Haiti’s current political crisis and encourage the building of a consensus government to move Haiti toward embracing a democratic process. Dr. Ariel Henry came to power not through a democratic process but through a declaration by theCore Group, which the U.S leads. The State Department insists that Dr. Henry must be part of any transitional government. Dr. Henry has used the U.S.’s indifference to clinch power and continues toveto any proposed consensus to create an inclusive transitional government without him. The State Department continues to promote Dr. Henry’s December 21 Accord as a viable path forward, even though not a single political party won more than 1% in the last elections, and the accord is broadly rejected as another unconstitutional power grab for the PHTK. If your Administration were to withdraw its support for Dr. Henry, he would have been forced to negotiate with Haitian civil society and other groups toward a peaceful solution to Haiti’s current political crisis.

We are confident that, given a chance, our brothers and sisters in Haiti will come together to develop a solution to the political crisis. Over the past three years, groups across the spectrum have gathered, often putting long-running political disagreements aside, to agree on practical, promising plans for a transitional government. But each time, the de facto authorities defeat the promising effort by refusing any compromise.

In addition to ceasing to prop up the current regime, your administration can contribute to security in Haiti by blocking arms shipments to Haiti and enforcing accountability for weapons traffickers and those profiteering from the violence in Haiti. Haiti does not manufacture guns and ammunition, but they originate from the U.S. and continue to destroy many lives, including U.S. Citizens. We strongly urge your Administration to effectively investigate armed trafficking to Haiti and provide more resources to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrols to inspect cargo leaving the United States to Haiti.